HD Talk

09-30-21, 02:32 PM
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,734
Received 52 Likes on 42 Posts
End of Era For Blu-ray & Cases?
I have heard from a few wholesalers of Blu-ray and DVD cases that they may not bring in any more of the typical plastic Blu-ray and DVD cases due to the dramatic increase in costs of sending a shipping container from Asia to North America.

It will be interesting if we see more paper-printed cases in the near-future.
09-30-21, 02:46 PM
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Boston
Posts: 11,482
Received 108 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: End of Era For Blu-ray & Cases?
Hmm, I've got a box full of empty Blu-ray cases for discs that I put into DiscSox sleeves. Time to list them on eBay!
