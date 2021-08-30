Why doesn't Disney license out their old Touchstone/Hollywood Pictures/Buena Vista catalog titles?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,493
Received 84 Likes on 70 Posts
Why doesn't Disney license out their old Touchstone/Hollywood Pictures/Buena Vista catalog titles?
I was curious, while Warner, Universal, Sony and Paramount license out some of their older catalog (say 20 years and older) to the likes of Arrow, Shout, Kino Lorber and Mill Creek, why doesn't Disney within their Touchstone, Hollywood Pictures and Buena Vista lines? The only one I can think of was Another Stakeout released through Mill Creek. I would love to see Three Men and a Baby or Stakeout get proper Blu-ray releases, and I'm sure there are others that never even got a DVD releases. At this point, does it just come down to content for Hulu/Disney+ streaming?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off