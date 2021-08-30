Why doesn't Disney license out their old Touchstone/Hollywood Pictures/Buena Vista catalog titles?

I was curious, while Warner, Universal, Sony and Paramount license out some of their older catalog (say 20 years and older) to the likes of Arrow, Shout, Kino Lorber and Mill Creek, why doesn't Disney within their Touchstone, Hollywood Pictures and Buena Vista lines? The only one I can think of was Another Stakeout released through Mill Creek. I would love to see Three Men and a Baby or Stakeout get proper Blu-ray releases, and I'm sure there are others that never even got a DVD releases. At this point, does it just come down to content for Hulu/Disney+ streaming?