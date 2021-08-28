View Poll Results: Favorite distribution company?
Criterion
0
0%
Shout! and Scream Factory
0
0%
Arrow
100.00%
Kino Lorber
0
0%
Twilight Time
0
0%
20th Century Fox
0
0%
Warner Brothers
0
0%
Vinegar Syndrome
0
0%
Severin
0
0%
Grindhouse Releasing
0
0%
Vestron Video
0
0%
Blue Underground
0
0%
MVD/Synapse
0
0%
Paramount Presents
0
0%
Eureka
0
0%
88 Films
0
0%
Second Sight
0
0%
Warner Archives
0
0%
Other (please specify )
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Favorite media packaging and/or distribution company?
Favorite media packaging and/or distribution company?
Sometimes these go hand in had. Sometimes they don’t. So what’s your preference if have? Regular keepase, Steelies, digi, big sets, little sets, any other type as well…
for me: Arrow. They have consistently risen to where stuff is packed, gorgeous and magnificent sets. Some are collectibles, I’m sure (is there a site of Arrow collectibles/OOP list) They have gone way passed Criterion
Re: Favorite media packaging and/or distribution company?
I dont have a lot of their releases, but I would say Arrow Video as well. Their releases always feel premium. Plus they have nice artwork, and include booklets.
