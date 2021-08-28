Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Favorite media packaging and/or distribution company?

Sometimes these go hand in had. Sometimes they don’t. So what’s your preference if have? Regular keepase, Steelies, digi, big sets, little sets, any other type as well…



for me: Arrow. They have consistently risen to where stuff is packed, gorgeous and magnificent sets. Some are collectibles, I’m sure (is there a site of Arrow collectibles/OOP list) They have gone way passed Criterion