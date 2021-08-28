DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Favorite distribution company?
Criterion
0
0%
Shout! and Scream Factory
0
0%
Arrow
1
100.00%
Kino Lorber
0
0%
Twilight Time
0
0%
20th Century Fox
0
0%
Warner Brothers
0
0%
Vinegar Syndrome
0
0%
Severin
0
0%
Grindhouse Releasing
0
0%
Vestron Video
0
0%
Blue Underground
0
0%
MVD/Synapse
0
0%
Paramount Presents
0
0%
Eureka
0
0%
88 Films
0
0%
Second Sight
0
0%
Warner Archives
0
0%
Other (please specify)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Favorite media packaging and/or distribution company?
Sometimes these go hand in had. Sometimes they don’t. So what’s your preference if have? Regular keepase, Steelies, digi, big sets, little sets, any other type as well…

for me: Arrow. They have consistently risen to where stuff is packed, gorgeous and magnificent sets. Some are collectibles, I’m sure (is there a site of Arrow collectibles/OOP list) They have gone way passed Criterion
Re: Favorite media packaging and/or distribution company?
I dont have a lot of their releases, but I would say Arrow Video as well. Their releases always feel premium. Plus they have nice artwork, and include booklets.
Re: Favorite media packaging and/or distribution company?
Criterion and Kino. I also have a soft spot for Synapse.
