What movie started your collecting of movies?

Your physical collection. Doesn’t have to be first and mine isn’t, but what got you into your somewhat “addiction” (if you want to call it that) of collecting?John Woo’sCriterion DVD. I sought this out bc I rented from library and loved it. Was starting to go OOP, or maybe already, so I jumped, got at decent price, new, (since been sold) and since then, I have had this urge to get movies I love in sometimes great packages and can watch anytime I want. Not necessarily great addiction/healthy, but I just say, expensive, somewhat at least, hobby.But gettingway back in like 2001 or something was the spark to my now, healthy in abundance only, collection.And then finding this site a year or so later, has absolutely contributed.