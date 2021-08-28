What movie started your collecting of movies?
What movie started your collecting of movies?
Your physical collection. Doesn’t have to be first and mine isn’t, but what got you into your somewhat “addiction” (if you want to call it that) of collecting?
John Woo’s The Killer Criterion DVD. I sought this out bc I rented from library and loved it. Was starting to go OOP, or maybe already, so I jumped, got at decent price, new, (since been sold ) and since then, I have had this urge to get movies I love in sometimes great packages and can watch anytime I want. Not necessarily great addiction/healthy, but I just say, expensive, somewhat at least, hobby.
But getting The Killer way back in like 2001 or something was the spark to my now, healthy in abundance only, collection.
And then finding this site a year or so later, has absolutely contributed.
Re: What movie started your collecting of movies?
I put a DVD player in layaway with snapper case editions of Blade Runner The Director's Cut, 2001 A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange and Pink Floyd's The Wall. I was so excited on the way home.
Re: What movie started your collecting of movies?
I think I had all those snappers, except Floyd. Man snapper cases. They were the worst.
