Theatrical Cuts that Should Be on Blu ray and 4K
I contend that most theatrical cuts are superior than most director's/extended cuts. I was so thankful that new editions of Nixon (1995) and Almost Famous were released with their aforementioned original theatrical cuts along with director's/extended cuts. It got me thinking of other theatrical cuts that still need to be released on Blu ray and 4K.

Some that come to mind:

JFK (1991)
Amadeus
Bad Santa

Are there other theatrical cuts that need to be upgraded from DVD?

