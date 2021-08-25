Theatrical Cuts that Should Be on Blu ray and 4K

I contend that most theatrical cuts are superior than most director's/extended cuts. I was so thankful that new editions of Nixon (1995) and Almost Famous were released with their aforementioned original theatrical cuts along with director's/extended cuts. It got me thinking of other theatrical cuts that still need to be released on Blu ray and 4K.



Some that come to mind:



JFK (1991)

Amadeus

Bad Santa



Are there other theatrical cuts that need to be upgraded from DVD?



