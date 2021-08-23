The Woody Allen Collection (1994-2003) -- 11/23/21

Quote:

Bullets Over Broadway (1994)

Gangsters and the Great White Way collide with comic results in writer/director Woody Allen’s Roaring ’20s spoof. Struggling author David Shayne (John Cusack) manages to get his play on Broadway, but along the way must cope with a mob boss backer who puts his girlfriend in the cast, a famed lead actress who seduces Shayne, and a hit man who advises him on script changes. Jennifer Tilly, Chazz Palminteri, Mary-Louise Parker, and Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winner Dianne Wiest co-star. 95 min. C/Rtg: R



Mighty Aphrodite (1995)

After adopting a baby boy with his gallery owner wife (Helena Bonham Carter), a sportswriter (Woody Allen) seeks-and finds-the kid’s birth mother, a ditzy hooker and part-time porn actress (Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino). This discovery prompts the scribe to reassess his own life, while a Greek chorus comments on the proceedings. Michael Rapaport and F. Murray Abraham co-star. 95 min. C/Rtg: R



Everyone Says I Love You (1996)

Offering his unique spin on movie musicals, Woody Allen and his co-stars gamely break into song and dance as they trace the romantic foibles of a Manhattan family. As happily-married Bob (Alan Alda) and Steffi (Goldie Hawn) prepare for their daughter's (Drew Barrymore) wedding, Steffi’s ex-husband (Allen), living in Venice, Italy, is coached by his daughter (Natasha Lyonne) in wooing a married art student (Julia Roberts). Songs include "All My Life," "I’m Through with Love," and "My Baby Just Cares for Me." 105 min. C/Rtg: R



Celebrity (1998)

Woody Allen’s acerbic look at fame and infidelity stars Kenneth Branagh as a "Woody"-like writer named Lee Simon, who splits from his schoolteacher wife (Judy Davis), then seeks affection in the arms of a host of women, including a movie star (Melanie Griffith), a supermodel (Charlize Theron), and a waitress/would-be actress (Winona Ryder). With Joe Mantegna, and Leonardo DiCaprio as a temperamental actor. 113 min. BW/Rtg: R



Sweet And Lowdown (1977)

Woody Allen’s affectionate pseudo-documentary centers on Emmet Ray (Sean Penn), "the second-best jazz guitarist in the world," a ’30s musical virtuoso with a stormy personal life that includes drunkenness, thievery and failed relationships with a socialite writer (Uma Thurman) and a mute laundress (Samantha Morton). With Anthony LaPaglia and Gretchen Mol. 95 min. C/Rtg: PG-13



Small Time Crooks (2000)

Woody Allen directs and stars in this amiable remake of "Larceny, Inc.," playing a career petty thief who hatches a scheme to buy a cookie store with his wife (Tracey Ullman), then tunnel into the bank next door with his cronies. But when the cookie business takes off rather than crumbles and leaves the couple rolling in dough, a whole new series of funny complications follow. With Hugh Grant, Jon Lovitz, Elaine May, Michael Rapaport. 95 min. C/Rtg: PG



The Curse Of The Jade Scorpion (2001)

Putting his own comic spin on a mix of "His Girl Friday" and "Double Indemnity," writer/director/star Woody Allen plays a crack insurance investigator in ’40s New York. His feud with a company efficiency expert (Helen Hunt) takes an unexpected turn when a nightclub magician hypnotizes them into revealing their true attraction to each other--while at the same time compelling him to commit a series of jewel thefts. Dan Aykroyd, Elizabeth Berkley, David Ogden Stiers, and Charlize Theron also star. 102 min. C/Rtg: PG-13



Hollywood Ending (2002)

Once again biting the hand that feeds him with hilarious results, Woody Allen plays a once-hot filmmaker whose temperamental ways have relegated him to shooting TV commercials in Canada. When his ex-wife producer (Téa Leoni) lands him a job that could revive his career, things seem to pick up...until he comes down with hysterical blindness on the set! George Hamilton, Debra Messing, Mark Rydell, Treat Williams also star. 114 min. C/Rtg: PG-13



Anything Else (2003)

Woody Allen’s romantic farce stars Jason Biggs as New York comedy writer Jerry Falk, struggling with his career, his agent (Danny DeVito) and his neurotic girlfriend (Christina Ricci). For advice, Jerry seeks help from middle-aged high school teacher and wannabe comic David Dobel (Allen), who tries to talk his friend into dumping his girlfriend and agent, ignoring his meddling mother (Stockard Channing), and moving to Los Angeles. With Jimmy Fallon, KaDee Strickland and Erica Leerhsen. 109 min. C/Rtg: R