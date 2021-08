Crescendo House - new boutique label

Quote:



‘bayashi, with a boundless optimism, showcases the raw energy within the medium and the power for cinema to enact real change, as three youths are transported through time into the projected world, fated to cross paths with three heroines through disparate timelines and settings within the silver screen.



"Forget a swan song: Nobuhiko Obayashi’s final film is a shriek, a tirade, a lecture and a rollicking action-adventure stuffed into a three-hour pop-art package."



- Devika Girish, The New York Times



See ‘bayashi's legendary final film early on this 2-disc SteelBookģ, limited to only 4,000 copies prior to the official theatrical release (TBA).



Special Features: HD digital transfer, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack.

Notes from the Labyrinth , a 60-minute documentary featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with ‘bayashi and the cast during the making of the film.

, a 60-minute documentary featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with ‘bayashi and the cast during the making of the film. Video Interview with wife and long-time producer KyŰko ‘bayashi, moderated by independent film programmer Aiko Masubuchi.

Short Video Introduction by KyŰko and daughter Chigumi ‘bayashi.

"Dreaming Together in a Cinematic Labyrinth," Exclusive Essay by award-winning author Eiko Ikegami.

Eight poems by Chuya Nakahara from the film, with new English translations.

Four newly-designed lobby card inserts.

US & Japanese Trailers.

New Cover Art by Jess Fang. Filming in his hometown of Onomichi for the first time in 20 years, director Nobuhiko ‘bayashi's new film invites us into an intoxicating cinematic world. Against a backdrop that traces the history of Japan’s wars, Labyrinth of Cinema shapeshifts between styles and genres, drawing influences from silent films, talkies, action flicks, musicals, and more - and creates something triumphantly unique in the process.‘bayashi, with a boundless optimism, showcases the raw energy within the medium and the power for cinema to enact real change, as three youths are transported through time into the projected world, fated to cross paths with three heroines through disparate timelines and settings within the silver screen.

Crescendo House has an intriguing business model: leading with a home video release of a new film, then using the reception of that to spark interest in theatrical distribution. They've just put their debut release up for pre-order: Nobuhiko ‘bayashi's Labyrinth of Cinema . (Only the second film of ‘bayashi's to be released in North America, even though the other -- House -- has such a ferociously devoted fanbase.)Also announced are Bloodsuckers and Fukuoka They just participated in a really thoughtful AMA on Reddit if you'd like to hear more about why they chose these films, some of the challenges in getting a boutique label off the ground, etc.