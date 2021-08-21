Crescendo House - new boutique label

Quote:

HD digital transfer, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack.

Notes from the Labyrinth , a 60-minute documentary featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Ôbayashi and the cast during the making of the film.

, a 60-minute documentary featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Ôbayashi and the cast during the making of the film. Video Interview with wife and long-time producer Kyôko Ôbayashi, moderated by independent film programmer Aiko Masubuchi.

Short Video Introduction by Kyôko and daughter Chigumi Ôbayashi.

"Dreaming Together in a Cinematic Labyrinth," Exclusive Essay by award-winning author Eiko Ikegami.

Eight poems by Chuya Nakahara from the film, with new English translations.

Four newly-designed lobby card inserts.

US & Japanese Trailers.

New Cover Art by Jess Fang.

Filming in his hometown of Onomichi for the first time in 20 years, director Nobuhiko Ôbayashi's new film invites us into an intoxicating cinematic world. Against a backdrop that traces the history of Japan’s wars, Labyrinth of Cinema shapeshifts between styles and genres, drawing influences from silent films, talkies, action flicks, musicals, and more - and creates something triumphantly unique in the process.Ôbayashi, with a boundless optimism, showcases the raw energy within the medium and the power for cinema to enact real change, as three youths are transported through time into the projected world, fated to cross paths with three heroines through disparate timelines and settings within the silver screen.