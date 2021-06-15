Re: Kong vs Godzilla June 15, 2021

I had fun watching it and I'll likely pick it up. It will almost certainly be anywhere from $25-27 for the 4K disc.



If you choose to go 4K digital, you can probably get it under $15 in about a month. The last movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, I went digital and got it for like $10 months after it came out.



I think this is one I'll get on disc.