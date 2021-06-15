Kong vs Godzilla June 15, 2021
Maybe one of those new rare releases I might buy but Warner charges $24 for this during the first week
Godzilla vs. Kong will be available for digital purchase on May 21. The 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases will follow a little later on June 15. Dolby Visio HDR will be featured for the 4K version. The "4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD Special Edition" will have the below special features. "Select digital retailers" will carry the special features on May 21.The 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition contain the following special features*:
https://screenrant.com/godzilla-vs-k...ures-revealed/
- Kong Discovers Hollow Earth
- Kong Leaves Home
- Behold Kongs Temple
- The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World
- Godzilla Attacks
- The Phenomenon of GŌJIRA, King of the Monsters
- Round One: Battle at Sea
- Round Two: One Will Fall
- Titan Tag Team: The God and the King
- The Rise of MechaGodzilla
- Commentary by Director Adam Wingard (only on 4K and Blu-ray)
Re: Kong vs Godzilla June 15, 2021
Will there not be a 3D, like all the rest?
Re: Kong vs Godzilla June 15, 2021
I had fun watching it and I'll likely pick it up. It will almost certainly be anywhere from $25-27 for the 4K disc.
If you choose to go 4K digital, you can probably get it under $15 in about a month. The last movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, I went digital and got it for like $10 months after it came out.
I think this is one I'll get on disc.
