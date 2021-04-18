Out of sync audio in movies.
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Millville, New Jersey
Posts: 2,989
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Out of sync audio in movies.
Using my receiver / 5.1 surround sound set up. Is there anything that you can do when you put on a movie disc and the audio doesn't match up with the actors mouths? I have a lot of movies like this. I try my best to get through them. But it is kind of annoying. (Sorry if this is in the wrong forum. But it does concern movies.)
