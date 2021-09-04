Kamen Rider coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.
Shout only has (or has only announced) physical home media rights for 2019s Zero-One. Thats probably not at the top of your wish list, but given that Kamen Rider has been effectively MIA on home video on these shores, its still exciting and hopefully bodes well for more in the future.
To be fair, Shout hasnt mentioned any plans beyond just having physical media rights Blu-ray is just an assumption on my part but I feel like its a lock.
