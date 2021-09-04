DVD Talk Forum

Kamen Rider coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Kamen Rider coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.

   
04-09-21, 10:52 PM
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,827
Received 383 Likes on 263 Posts
Kamen Rider coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.

Shout only has (or has only announced) physical home media rights for 2019s Zero-One. Thats probably not at the top of your wish list, but given that Kamen Rider has been effectively MIA on home video on these shores, its still exciting and hopefully bodes well for more in the future.

To be fair, Shout hasnt mentioned any plans beyond just having physical media rights  Blu-ray is just an assumption on my part  but I feel like its a lock.
HD Talk

