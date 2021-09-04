Kamen Rider coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.

Shout only has (or has only announced) physical home media rights for 2019s Zero-One. Thats probably not at the top of your wish list, but given that Kamen Rider has been effectively MIA on home video on these shores, its still exciting and hopefully bodes well for more in the future.To be fair, Shout hasnt mentioned any plans beyond just having physical media rights  Blu-ray is just an assumption on my part  but I feel like its a lock.