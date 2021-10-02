Re: Wonder Woman 84 4K (March 30th)

I'll likely get it when it's below $20. But, I don't necessarily need the disc. I know a lot of people hated this movie, but as I mentioned in my comments from December, I found some redeeming qualities in it.



Hopefully there are some interesting behind the scenes material with Jenkins. As much shit as she's been getting for this sequel, I like Patty Jenkins as a filmmaker and there was some really good behind the scenes material with her in the 1st movie.