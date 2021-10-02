DVD Talk Forum

Old 02-10-21, 03:24 PM
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,605
Received 229 Likes on 182 Posts
Wonder Woman 84 4K (March 30th)
I'll get it when it's cheap. Digital 03/16, disc 03/30.
Old 02-10-21, 03:29 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,089
Received 629 Likes on 464 Posts
Re: Wonder Woman 84 4K (March 30th)
I'll likely get it when it's below $20. But, I don't necessarily need the disc. I know a lot of people hated this movie, but as I mentioned in my comments from December, I found some redeeming qualities in it.

Hopefully there are some interesting behind the scenes material with Jenkins. As much shit as she's been getting for this sequel, I like Patty Jenkins as a filmmaker and there was some really good behind the scenes material with her in the 1st movie.
