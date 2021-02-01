DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

The (almost certain) demise of Warner Archive

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

The (almost certain) demise of Warner Archive

   
Old 01-02-21, 01:31 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 7,969
Received 29 Likes on 25 Posts
The (almost certain) demise of Warner Archive
George Feltenstein out. His position was actually was cut in November, but he'll continue on until mid February.

If you know anything about GF, you know he is basically WA. Nobody had the knowledge, or affection, for Warner's catalog holdings that George does.
He was also the prime mover for the highest quality of the archive releases, and why some films took forever to show up when Warner itself would have just slapped any old existing transfer onto disc to make a quick buck.

I don't think WAC lasts far beyond whatever he already has in stages of production at the moment.

I had a feeling around middle of last year, that the costs of a monumentally botched response to Covid-19 in 2020 were going to be playing out all through 2021 and beyond now.
Paul_SD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-02-21, 01:32 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 7,969
Received 29 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: The (almost certain) demise of Warner Archive
https://www.mediaplaynews.com/a-year...-jay-and-evan/
Paul_SD is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.