The (almost certain) demise of Warner Archive

George Feltenstein out. His position was actually was cut in November, but he'll continue on until mid February.



If you know anything about GF, you know he is basically WA. Nobody had the knowledge, or affection, for Warner's catalog holdings that George does.

He was also the prime mover for the highest quality of the archive releases, and why some films took forever to show up when Warner itself would have just slapped any old existing transfer onto disc to make a quick buck.



I don't think WAC lasts far beyond whatever he already has in stages of production at the moment.



I had a feeling around middle of last year, that the costs of a monumentally botched response to Covid-19 in 2020 were going to be playing out all through 2021 and beyond now.