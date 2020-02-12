Babylon 5 Coming to Blu Ray??

Quote: Also, were starting to hear rumors that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is cooking up a Blu-ray release of the classic Babylon 5 TV series, which would presumably involve some kind of upsampling and remastering. But a number of European retailers have set a Babylon 5: Complete Collection for tentative Blu-ray release in March. Well keep our eyes on this and post as we learn more.

According to The Digital Bits, Babylon 5 is rumored to be getting a release on Blu Ray in 2021.So my guess is we're getting a partial HD version. The film elements will be in full HD, but the CGI and composite shots will be upscaled from SD. It will look MUCH better than the current DVD's, though, because they're going back to the original 4x3 framing, so no cropping and zooming on the effects shots.Even if it isn't a full reworking of the CGI it's going to be a massive improvement on what's been available, and that's good news. Fingers crossed that this actually happens...