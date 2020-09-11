Mulan 4K Release 11/10
Mulan 4K Release 11/10
I saw some announcements around the internet that say Mulan on 4K (along with the animated) are coming to Bluray and 4k tomorrow. Best buy has it up on their website but with no release date. I can't even find it on Amazon. Target does have it listed for 11/10. It seems like this came out of nowhere. Does anyone have a link to an official announcement from Disney? They must have been quietly producing these and shipping them to stores if they are to be available tomorrow morning.
https://thedigitalbits.com/columns/m...ts/110620-0700
Incorrect date. November 20th is the date.
I got a shipping notice from Best Buy for the Steelbook order I placed yesterday for the original film. Best Buy website shows tomorrow as the release date now.
