Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K UHD - January 26, 2021
#1
Anime Talk Contributor / Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 16,456
Likes: 0
Received 31 Likes on 30 Posts
Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K UHD - January 26, 2021
Coming January 26th 2021! Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro on 4k UHD!
Rightstuf pre-order link: https://www.rightstufanime.com/Lupin...4K-HDR-Blu-ray
Japanese Language, English subtitles, both English dubs. 4k HDR. All region disc.
Extras include a new 7.1 Japanese audio track, deleted storyboard opening, isolated score, art galleries in 4k, plus lots more!
Rightstuf pre-order link: https://www.rightstufanime.com/Lupin...4K-HDR-Blu-ray
Japanese Language, English subtitles, both English dubs. 4k HDR. All region disc.
Extras include a new 7.1 Japanese audio track, deleted storyboard opening, isolated score, art galleries in 4k, plus lots more!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off