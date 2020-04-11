DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K UHD - January 26, 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K UHD - January 26, 2021

   
Old 11-04-20, 02:25 PM
  #1  
WTK
Anime Talk Contributor / Moderator
Thread Starter
 
WTK's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 16,456
Likes: 0
Received 31 Likes on 30 Posts
Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro 4K UHD - January 26, 2021


https://www.facebook.com/Discotekmedia/posts/3958890937473304
Coming January 26th 2021! Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro on 4k UHD!

Rightstuf pre-order link: https://www.rightstufanime.com/Lupin...4K-HDR-Blu-ray

Japanese Language, English subtitles, both English dubs. 4k HDR. All region disc.

Extras include a new 7.1 Japanese audio track, deleted storyboard opening, isolated score, art galleries in 4k, plus lots more!
Never seen the movie? You can watch it on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/70050576 (via TMS Ent.).
WTK is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
UHD release announcements

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.