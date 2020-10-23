Re: Why doesnt Poltergeist have a Special Edition Blu or 4K?

Yes, I have that. Only one available. It’s just the movie. There’s no extras. Just good, for 2008 standards, transfer and audio.



Doesn’t one of the most iconic horror films in history deserve a greater edition? Anywhere? I don’t care. I want extras.



Hell I’m watching this Cursed Films special from AMC right now on the Poltergeist series. I didn’t remember Heater O’Rourke died before ending of P3 and they talked, very emotionally of how she passed and thought P3 should never have been released and especially using a double which never showed her face at end, which writers hated that ending bc it wasn’t theirs and thought it was insult to both Heather and Dominique Dunn, which prompted thread btw.



There’s got to be a great edition sometime. This is so deserving and still have Jo Beth and Craig who I think even though tragedy think it bolstered their careers at time...