THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF THE BROTHERS GRIMM (1962) restored Smilebox Blu-ray in 2021

Quote: We can now report that we have repaired all the damaged areas in Grimm, including compositing and aligning the 3 panels which now look quite stunning. For those who are very familiar with the 35mm CinemaScope version that has appeared on Turner Classic Movies, this restoration will appear like a completely different film as if it was shot yesterday.

Quote: We also obtained some IB Technicolor frame clip samples from the Bradford UK print and we feel we can give the final film something very close to the Technicolor look that audiences originally saw back in 1962.

Looks like the last Cinerama 'story' film is well on it's way to completion, with Smilebox + letterbox Blu-ray and DVD releases due from the Warner Archive in 2021. Interesting update from lead restorer Dave Strohmaier here (with intriguing pics):