HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

10-04-20, 10:44 AM
TrueHD and Dolby Mixes
I have a movie that sounds really good in TrueHD 2.0 and the results sound the same in Dolby 2.0. How can be both mixes sound the same sound quality wise and the same deep effects if TrueHD is uncompressed and Dolby 2.0 is compressed? Was Dolby 2.0 mixed from the same TrueHD track? Why do both tracks sound identical?
