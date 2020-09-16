Question about color banding (I think?)

Recently started watching Season 4 of Gotham on Bluray and started noticing crazy instances of compilation or perhaps it's called color banding? Especially happens in scenes with smoke or light bulbs, flashlights in the show or bluer scenes. The scene in Hog Day Afternoon (Chapter 7) is where it is really noticeable. I popped it out of my player and into the PS4 and it seems a tick lower but still pretty noticeable.So:Anybody else with the series experiencing this?Is it my TV or player?Is it simply how the disc was made?What causes this. I certainly don't seem to notice it on other discs or games but crops up from time to time. The Hobbit flicks is another example. Hmmm, both by Warner.