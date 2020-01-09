Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
Just got a press release that the Mission: Impossible Original Series is coming to Blu-ray on November 17th.
Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
I wonder what kind of an upgrade we're talking about. If it's good and has some extras, I may buy in,
Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
Folks on the other forum report that this is a 51 disc set, which...wow!
Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
Way less discs! Not 51! Only 47!
Sheesh! What did they do? Put 3 episodes per disc?
Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
Well, it is 7 seasons at 22-28 episodes per season.
Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
$85 right now. Helpful to know where you were referring to. But $85 is a good price for 7 seasons.
Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
Back in 2009 I was fortunate to get in on one of the last Pioneer Kuro PJs for a helluva deal as they were exiting the display segment of the market.
The unit was essentially a tweaked JVC RS2, a projector known to have slightly oversaturated primaries unless you invested in or were able to perform a pro calibration.
One of the first things I watched on it was an early season ep of M:I- Even on DVD the image blew my socks off.
Like most of the early color broadcast shows, these should look spectacular if they do their due diligence with the compression/encoding.
After the first three seasons, I took my time picking up the remainders. A great show in it's prime, but the scenarios do get repetitious and the impossibilities and adversaries more eye rolling as it progresses- until they dial it back at the end and start focusing on more down to earth villains like organized crime figures etc.
Anything under $100 seems like a great value for this, but sadly I'll have to pass.
I would love to get it, but I've still got several seasons on DVD I've never even cracked the shrinkwrap on.
Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17
The question is - does this show still hold up as quality entertainment? I've only ever seen a couple episodes.
