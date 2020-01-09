Re: Mission: Impossible - The Original Series on Blu-ray -- November 17

Back in 2009 I was fortunate to get in on one of the last Pioneer Kuro PJs for a helluva deal as they were exiting the display segment of the market.

The unit was essentially a tweaked JVC RS2, a projector known to have slightly oversaturated primaries unless you invested in or were able to perform a pro calibration.



One of the first things I watched on it was an early season ep of M:I- Even on DVD the image blew my socks off.



Like most of the early color broadcast shows, these should look spectacular if they do their due diligence with the compression/encoding.



After the first three seasons, I took my time picking up the remainders. A great show in it's prime, but the scenarios do get repetitious and the impossibilities and adversaries more eye rolling as it progresses- until they dial it back at the end and start focusing on more down to earth villains like organized crime figures etc.



Anything under $100 seems like a great value for this, but sadly I'll have to pass.

I would love to get it, but I've still got several seasons on DVD I've never even cracked the shrinkwrap on.