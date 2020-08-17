TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
I'm not sure if this has been brought up elsewhere, but I've been annoyed lately with TV shows that I keep up with on disc. I'll pick up the blu-ray discs, then a couple seasons in they'll switch over to DVD. Of course for aesthetics I have Blu & DVD separated on the shelf, but with so many shows doing this I'm conflicted. It started out with "Modern Family," and now the second season of "The Purge" as well as the last season of "Orange Is the New Black." I've put off purchasing them, but at this point I know DVD will be the only option; that is, until that goes away as well.
Curious how others have dealt with this (minor) annoyance?
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
My response has been to drop the series. In some cases, I've held onto my seasons on Blu-ray (like Fargo), and in other cases I've just gotten rid of 'em (like Orange Is the New Black). I prefer Blu-ray to streaming (with some exceptions), but I prefer streaming in HD/UHD to DVD.
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
Unless they're prestige shows like HBO or something, I don't even think they're putting even the more popular shows out on blu-ray, are they? For instance, from all accounts This Is Us was a huge hit, and yet it only (to my knowledge) got DVD releases. Are there network TV series still getting the Blu treatment at all?
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
Hawaii Five-O and CSI were two that had the same fate. Those were the only 2 I wanted on disc, but I guess if I ever want to see it again, I can use the CBS streaming app.
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
As far as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox go, I can't think of much recently. Looking through the past year or so of TV-on-BD releases on Best Buy, I see The Good Place, Big Bang Theory, The Blacklist, Young Sheldon, Gotham, Will & Grace, and Lethal Weapon. The CW is more active. And the common thread throughout most of those is Warner Bros.
