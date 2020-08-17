TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD

I'm not sure if this has been brought up elsewhere, but I've been annoyed lately with TV shows that I keep up with on disc. I'll pick up the blu-ray discs, then a couple seasons in they'll switch over to DVD. Of course for aesthetics I have Blu & DVD separated on the shelf, but with so many shows doing this I'm conflicted.It started out with "Modern Family," and now the second season of "The Purge" as well as the last season of "Orange Is the New Black." I've put off purchasing them, but at this point I know DVD will be the only option; that is, until that goes away as well.Curious how others have dealt with this (minor) annoyance?