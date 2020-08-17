DVD Talk Forum

TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD

   
Old 08-17-20, 10:31 AM
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: Michigan
TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
I'm not sure if this has been brought up elsewhere, but I've been annoyed lately with TV shows that I keep up with on disc. I'll pick up the blu-ray discs, then a couple seasons in they'll switch over to DVD. Of course for aesthetics I have Blu & DVD separated on the shelf, but with so many shows doing this I'm conflicted. It started out with "Modern Family," and now the second season of "The Purge" as well as the last season of "Orange Is the New Black." I've put off purchasing them, but at this point I know DVD will be the only option; that is, until that goes away as well.

Curious how others have dealt with this (minor) annoyance?
Old 08-17-20, 11:05 AM
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 22,773
Received 170 Likes on 118 Posts
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
My response has been to drop the series. In some cases, I've held onto my seasons on Blu-ray (like Fargo), and in other cases I've just gotten rid of 'em (like Orange Is the New Black). I prefer Blu-ray to streaming (with some exceptions), but I prefer streaming in HD/UHD to DVD.
Old 08-17-20, 11:13 AM
Posts: 31,259
Received 243 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
Unless they're prestige shows like HBO or something, I don't even think they're putting even the more popular shows out on blu-ray, are they? For instance, from all accounts This Is Us was a huge hit, and yet it only (to my knowledge) got DVD releases. Are there network TV series still getting the Blu treatment at all?
Old 08-17-20, 11:20 AM
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,838
Received 113 Likes on 92 Posts
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
Hawaii Five-O and CSI were two that had the same fate. Those were the only 2 I wanted on disc, but I guess if I ever want to see it again, I can use the CBS streaming app.
Old 08-17-20, 11:41 AM
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 22,773
Received 170 Likes on 118 Posts
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Unless they're prestige shows like HBO or something, I don't even think they're putting even the more popular shows out on blu-ray, are they? For instance, from all accounts This Is Us was a huge hit, and yet it only (to my knowledge) got DVD releases. Are there network TV series still getting the Blu treatment at all?
As far as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox go, I can't think of much recently. Looking through the past year or so of TV-on-BD releases on Best Buy, I see The Good Place, Big Bang Theory, The Blacklist, Young Sheldon, Gotham, Will & Grace, and Lethal Weapon. The CW is more active. And the common thread throughout most of those is Warner Bros.
Old 08-17-20, 11:50 AM
Posts: 31,259
Received 243 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: TV shows that start on Blu and end on DVD
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
As far as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox go, I can't think of much recently. Looking through the past year or so of TV-on-BD releases on Best Buy, I see The Good Place, Big Bang Theory, The Blacklist, Young Sheldon, Gotham, Will & Grace, and Lethal Weapon. The CW is more active. And the common thread throughout most of those is Warner Bros.
The Good Place I can understand, Big Bang Theory is super popular and maybe Young Sheldon just came along for the ride. Gotham and the CW superhero shows I can see appealing to people who probably tend to buy physical media. But the others, especially Will and Grace, are super surprising to me for some reason.
