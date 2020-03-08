How will you adjust your collecting habits in the changing media landscape?

We're all here on a collecting forum, and I think a lot of us share the same habits. For most of our adult lives, we've been able to purchase 99% of the movies we've wanted to own on some form of media format. Once DVD came out, we were able to add TV Shows to that list as well. Now we're facing a few different scenarios. Studios aren't making media available on every active physical format with the same frequency as in the past. Streaming companies producing their own content and not wanting you to own it. Or studios moving to digital only altogether.



Personally, I love having all my media in the best Audio/Video option possible, and I love having continuity across my collection. I hate having The Andy Griffith Show season 1 on Blu Ray, and not being able to purchase seasons 2-8 on Blu Ray. Yeah, I can purchase it in HD digitally, but it's not the same from my perspective when it's not all in the same place. Then there's movies like The Irishman, which I have no way to own, physically or digitally. Without titles like that sitting in your collection, will you even think to watch them again in five, ten, or twenty years from now? What would happen if Netflix eventually pulled it from their service altogether?



Just curious to get some other perspectives and how you think you'll adjust your collecting.