RAD - Blu-ray/4K UHD - Vinegar Syndrome (May 2020)

We are so very happy to announce this. Please share everyone!!!



The 1980s cult classic movie, RAD, by acclaimed Director Hal Needham (Bad News Bears, Smokey and the Bandit) and Executive Producer Jack Schwartzman (Being There, Never Say Never Again) will make its belated Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD debut this May, from Vinegar Syndrome and Utopia Distribution. An official film selection of SXSW 2020, RAD will have a subsequent theatrical release during Summer 2020.



Originally released in 1986 during the rise of the BMX bike craze, this powerful piece of pop cultural nostalgia is finally coming to disc, newly restored in 4K from its original camera negative by Fotokem. The film follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small town kid determined to win an infamous BMX race set on a nearly impossible course known as Helltrack. A sleeper hit upon its initial release, RAD has become one of the iconic cult films of the 1980s and amongst BMX professionals, spawning fan clubs and repertory film screenings for decades.



The film features an award-winning supporting cast, including two-time Oscar nominee Talia Shire (The Godfather, Rocky), Golden Globe nominee Jack Weston (Dirty Dancing), Lori Loughlin (TV's Full House), and character actor Ray Walston (Fast Times at Ridgemont High).



Despite years of petitions and calls from fans for RAD to be issued on disc, an official version of the film has remained absent from physical media, until now. Genre film distributor Vinegar Syndrome will present its worldwide disc debut this May, during their annual Halfway to Black Friday Sale, in a loaded, limited edition 4K UHD/Blu-ray combo pack, which will be available exclusively on VinegarSyndrome.com. The release is sourced from a brand new 4K restoration of film's original camera negative, a newly created 5.1 mix, and will feature interviews with cast and crew, exclusive commentaries, and more, all housed in a specially designed lenticular front / holographic back slipcover.



Vinegar Syndrome is holding an exclusive pre-order for RAD this weekend at www.VinegarSyndrome.com, between March 27th and 29th. Their Halfway to Black Friday Sale, during which just about every title in their nearly 350 release strong catalog will be marked down to 50% off SRP, and will also feature two secret title unveilings, is scheduled for May 22nd-25th.



About Utopia Distribution: UTOPIA is a feature film distribution and sales company that offers high level strategic advisory and a range of creative services. Utopia focuses on creating new revenue and monetization opportunities, and helping filmmakers maintain a global presence via solutions including theatrical booking, festival strategy, digital distribution, publicity, paid media, brand partnerships, production and beyond. Co-founded by filmmaker Robert Schwartzman, the company takes a filmmaker first approach, offering an opportunity for filmmakers to have more control, higher marketing ROI, and transparency throughout their release campaign.