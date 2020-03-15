DVD Talk Forum

1988 Pet Shop Boys movie "It Couldn't Happen Here" coming on Blu-Ray

1988 Pet Shop Boys movie "It Couldn't Happen Here" coming on Blu-Ray

   
03-15-20, 11:20 PM
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 8,686
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
1988 Pet Shop Boys movie "It Couldn't Happen Here" coming on Blu-Ray
As a long-time fan of the Pet Shop Boys (since 1984, when their original and superior version of "West End Girls" came out), this has been one of my most-awaited releases. It was shown in US theaters mainly as a midnight movie, and when it hit laserdisc and VHS it was given a MONO sound track. A Japanese laserdisc was released in stereo and letterboxed, but had annoying Japanese subtitles translating everything including the song lyrics. It never came out on DVD but the upcoming release from the UK will feature both a Blu-Ray and DVD (likely in PAL format, if that matters.) The movie itself is a bit on the ridiculous side and really for fans only.
