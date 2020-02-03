Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?

I am, of course, always curious as to what other people get. sometimes i see them, look into them a bit, if i never heard of, and get if it seems like something i would enjoy. i have almost never had a bad blind buy (or so i know of as of yet since i have a lot of unwatched).so do you ever look at another members last bought and decide to get?