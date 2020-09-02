DVD Talk Forum

4k movies that have isolated scores?
Is there a list of 4k movies with isolated scores?

I would love to see all the Bonds have this feature(if they all ever come out on 4k).
Re: 4k movies that have isolated scores?
Bond movies will at some point. I doubt they’ll have isolated tracks. Some have I think. I know Alien has the same isolated standard Dolby 5.1 score on the 4K disc. I’m sure there’s a few others, probably I just standard 5.1 track, but nothing in Atmos or DTS:X.
