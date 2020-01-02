David Lynchs The Elephant Man 4K - theatrical, UHD & BD coming soon.
David Lynch film Elephant Man to get 4K restoration as part of 40th anniversary
https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/david-l...n-anniversary/
Re: David Lynchs The Elephant Man 4K - theatrical, UHD & BD coming soon.
^ It's already up for pre-order on Amazon UK -- it's about $40+ shipped to the USA.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Elephant-Man-Blu-ray-John-Hurt/dp/B08443ZDHB/ref=sr_1_1?crid=MUX8V6FCL6I&keywords=elephant+man&qid=1580589902&s=dvd&sprefix=elephant+%2Caps%2C259&sr=1-1
