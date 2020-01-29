DVD Talk Forum

Two on a GuillotineBlu-ray

HD Talk

Two on a GuillotineBlu-ray

   
01-29-20, 10:42 AM
New Member
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 6
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Two on a GuillotineBlu-ray
Has anyone seen the just-released Blu-ray of Two on a Guillotine? If so, then is the quality of its image worth upgrading from the standard DVD? Thanks.
