Are you ever ashamed of your media collection?

so ever feel so overwhelmed or even ashamed that your collection grew so large and have you done anything about it?

I finally had it with ALL my DVD's. they sat upstairs in my storage room, never used, hardly touched, just taking up space.finally this week i made a 4 step plan to get them out and get rid of them. most are going to Salvation Army who are picking up for free and almost 200 to the clubhouse in my my mom's complex or whatever. i sorted and only picked out appropriate stuff for older people.i brought them all down to garage and then they'll be picked up. just my DVD's mind you. my blurays and whatever else i may get in future they'll bury me with them, but all those DVD's were just worthless. they were inferior (which i know Blu's will be soon, if not already). i even putSpecial Edition DVD in the other day and it just looked like crap compared to the clarity of blus and especially digital streaming stuff. that is where it all lies in streaming and whatever else, but imo DVD's are just obsolete.so gone they will go and i really am not thinking another thought about them (except this little rant of course). i didn't use them, so bye bye.i just see the magnitude of my collection and even my thousands of blurays nicely sorted in drawers in my closet and some overlapping on shelves above give me pause. so much money, so much hard work in acquiring (some at least) and now i couldn't care less.hopefully, they'll find a better home, but for now i am just glad they are out and going to be gone by tonight.