Uncut Gems -- 3/10/20

LIONSGATE

UNCUT GEMS

Blu-ray + DVD + Digital SRP: $39.99

DVD SRP: $29.95

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Money on the Street: The Making of Uncut Gems Featurette

Adam Sandler gives a mythologically great performance in a critically-acclaimed thriller when Uncut Gems arrives on Digital February 25 from A24 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD March 10 from Lionsgate. Co-written and directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the film played at both the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Uncut Gems stars Golden Globe® nominee Adam Sandler (2003, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, Punch-Drunk Love), LaKeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (1981, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Ordinary People). Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the Uncut Gems Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively. A charismatic jeweler (Adam Sandler) makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business and family, fending off adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win.