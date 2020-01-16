30 Rock: The Complete Series Blu-ray from Mill Creek -- 4/21/20
30 Rock: The Complete Series Blu-ray from Mill Creek -- 4/21/20
Tune in with 30 Rock The Complete Series – including every hilarious episode from this multi-award-winning hit series. From Executive Producer Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live) and created by and starring Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Tina Fey, paired up with fellow Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Alec Baldwin, as quirky TV writer Liz Lemon and conservative company executive Jack Donaghy, bound together by chaos, charisma and employment contracts! Together Jack and Liz preside over the everyday mayhem at a late-night variety show with no help from Liz’s loose cannon stars Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) and Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) and hapless NBC page Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer).
SKU: 63452
UPC: 683904634528
Language: English
Genre: Television
Discs: 20
Format: Blu-ray
Subtitles: English Subtitles
Run Time: 49 hr 20 min
Rating: TV-14
Region Code: BD Region A
Street Date: 2020-04-21
Color: Color
I will sell my DVDs. It looks like Season 7 is expensive for some reason? Could probably get around $100 for the whole series, according to eBay prices.
