Re: So whats your particular reasons for buying physical over digital or nothing?

I buy disc releases because I like to be able to hold what I pay for, otherwise it just doesn't feel like i truly own it to me. I have the space and the time to display my collection and watch it so that's apart of it too. If i had a small house I think i wouldn't buy as much. I have Netflix and I watch their shows but I buy them on disc when they are available. For me its the convenience of going to the shelf and having whatever I want to watch. I used to get the big fancy editions with the little trinkets and whatnot but now I just get the version with the longest cut of the film and I'm happy with that. I still buy dvds when I get them cheap and I have vhs tapes still of things not on disc.