View Poll Results: What are your buying preferences?
Get what I want. All physical. Dont really care about digital.
50.00%
Get only certain (special editions, ones only disc, etc.). Rest on digital.
50.00%
Only digital.
0
0%
Nothing for space reasons. Just wait for some streaming service or cable.
0
0%
Nothing for monetary reasons.
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
So whats your particular reasons for buying physical over digital or nothing?
So whats your particular reasons for buying physical over digital or nothing?
I mean what goes into your decision making? Is it funds? Space? Other?
i guess for me: I’ll buy special editions with good extras that won’t ever be digital, but I’d honestly just like digital better. I wish I could stop both, bc they really don’t do anything for me beyond some moments of pleasure, but it’s like eh, they take up so much space and I just ain’t got no more. I’m getting rid of all my dvds. All. Just out with trash. Yes trash. No on anything else. Just out and done.
i guess for me: I’ll buy special editions with good extras that won’t ever be digital, but I’d honestly just like digital better. I wish I could stop both, bc they really don’t do anything for me beyond some moments of pleasure, but it’s like eh, they take up so much space and I just ain’t got no more. I’m getting rid of all my dvds. All. Just out with trash. Yes trash. No on anything else. Just out and done.
I buy disc releases because I like to be able to hold what I pay for, otherwise it just doesn't feel like i truly own it to me. I have the space and the time to display my collection and watch it so that's apart of it too. If i had a small house I think i wouldn't buy as much. I have Netflix and I watch their shows but I buy them on disc when they are available. For me its the convenience of going to the shelf and having whatever I want to watch. I used to get the big fancy editions with the little trinkets and whatnot but now I just get the version with the longest cut of the film and I'm happy with that. I still buy dvds when I get them cheap and I have vhs tapes still of things not on disc.
My reasons are simple:
- Discs offer the least compression/highest quality
- Discs don't depend on an internet connection to play
- Most discs come with a digital copy and cost less than the digital-only purchase would be
- I have plenty of space
- I like collecting tangible things
