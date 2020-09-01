ESCAPE FROM L.A.: Scream Factory 2-Disc Collector's Edition - 4/28/20
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,927
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
ESCAPE FROM L.A.: Scream Factory 2-Disc Collector's Edition - 4/28/20
Snake Plissken is back once again in JOHN CARPENTER'S ESCAPE FROM LA, the 1996 sequel to the original hit film Escape from New York. Coming soon to Blu-ray from us in an all-new definitive edition! Details we have at this time are as follows:
National street date for North America (Region A) is 4/28/2020.
This is being presented as a Collector's Edition release and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release.
The newly commissioned artwork you see pictured comes to us from artist Hugh Fleming. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork.
New extras are in progress and will be announced on a later date (March timing) but expect it to be loaded. Also, we are working on trying to secure a new transfer of the film, so keep your fingers crossed!
Pre-order now directly from us @ https://www.shoutfactory.com/ /escape-from-la-collector-s-
The first 700 orders from our site will receive an exclusive limited-edition 18 x 24 rolled poster of the exclusive new illustration.
** new title announcement ** Snake Plissken returns once again in the escape from John Carpenter of LA, the 1996 sequel to the original hit film Escape from New York. Coming soon on Blu-ray from us in a definitive new edition! The details we have at the moment are the following: The national street date for North America (Region A) is 4/28/2020. This is presented as a Collector 's Edition release and will be guaranteed with a case in its first three months of release. The newly commissioned artwork you see in the photo comes to us from artist Hugh Fleming. This art will be front and the reverse side of the envelope will feature the original play of theater art. New extras are in progress and will be announced at a later date (March time) but expect to be loaded. Further, We are working on trying to ensure a new transfer of the film, so keep your fingers crossed!
Pre-order now directly from us @ https://www.shoutfactory.com/product...roduct_id=7340 The first 700 orders of our site will receive an exclusive limited edition poster of 18 "x 24" of the new exclusive illustration.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,927
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: ESCAPE FROM L.A.: Scream Factory 2-Disc Collector's Edition - 4/28/20
This will be mine! I have the other 3, John Carpenter/Kurt Russell releases ... for a commentary from them. Only movie of them that I've never seen.
Last edited by gerrythedon; 01-09-20 at 12:44 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off