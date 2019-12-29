Ever buy a Blu-ray to memorialize a family member?

I never saw the old Bond movies, but my grandpa loved Bond. We actually saw 1 or 2 Bond movie in theater. One was not so hot one with Dalton, whichever was second he was in, I believe. And we might have seen Goldeneye with Brosnan, if that was the first in his series. I certainly saw and loved the Brosnan and especially Craig series, and that is bc gpa. But, I dont think I would have bought the once enormous Complete Bond set, up to CR, I believe, but space for Skyfall or something. I dont know. But even bought digital copies of entire series as well and havent seen a one, but want to. But I know all bc of him. I think my love for spy and spy-like thrillers probably came from him too and the Bond series. Good stuff. Good memories...