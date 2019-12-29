DVD Talk Forum

Ever buy a Blu-ray to memorialize a family member?

HD Talk
View Poll Results: Ever buy a Blu-ray to memorialize a family member?
Yes
1
100.00%
No
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Ever buy a Blu-ray to memorialize a family member?

   
12-29-19, 07:51 PM
  #1  
Thread Starter
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,216
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Ever buy a Blu-ray to memorialize a family member?
I never saw the old Bond movies, but my grandpa loved Bond. We actually saw 1 or 2 Bond movie in theater. One was not so hot one with Dalton, whichever was second he was in, I believe. And we might have seen Goldeneye with Brosnan, if that was the first in his series. I certainly saw and loved the Brosnan and especially Craig series, and that is bc gpa. But, I dont think I would have bought the once enormous Complete Bond set, up to CR, I believe, but space for Skyfall or something. I dont know. But even bought digital copies of entire series as well and havent seen a one, but want to. But I know all bc of him. I think my love for spy and spy-like thrillers probably came from him too and the Bond series. Good stuff. Good memories...
