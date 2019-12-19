DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Doctor Sleep - 4K UHD & Blu-ray (with Director's Cut) - 2/4/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Doctor Sleep - 4K UHD & Blu-ray (with Director's Cut) - 2/4/20

   
Old 12-19-19, 03:43 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,705
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Doctor Sleep - 4K UHD & Blu-ray (with Director's Cut) - 2/4/20



dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 05:03 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 18,885
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Doctor Sleep - 4K UHD & Blu-ray (with Director's Cut) - 2/4/20
Missed this in the theater, but wanted to see it so Ill probably blind buy it.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 05:51 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,471
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Doctor Sleep - 4K UHD & Blu-ray (with Director's Cut) - 2/4/20
I like this design



https://www.bestbuy.com/site/doctor-...?skuId=6385585
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series Blu-ray -- 9/3/19

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.