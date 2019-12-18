DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)

   
Old 12-18-19, 08:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,774
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Best Buy Canada has a listing for a 27 disc Skywalker Saga set  all 9 mainline movies (so no Solo or Rogue One) on UHD/Blu-ray. Release date is specified as 3/31. Price (presumably MSRP) is $329 CAD, which is about $250 USD.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 10:28 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,662
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Yep, as expected. I'll drop some change for a set sometime in the future, but not really a Day 1 purchase for me.
E Unit is online now  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 10:43 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,236
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Anyone want to speculate on the contents of those 27 discs? I assume for sure we are getting the following:

-9 UHD movies
-9 Blu-ray movies
-3 sequel trilogy bonus discs

That leaves 6 discs. There are the 3 bonus discs from the original FOX set, but would Disney just recycle those 3 discs? Doesn't seem like their m.o., but I also can't imagine them dedicating a separate bonus disc for each movie. I suppose what I'm getting at is is it possible that 3 of those discs contain you know what? I not going to hold my breath, but I've always been in the camp of the OOT will happen eventually. The fact that it's a best buy exclusive gives me pause, but I guess we'll see.

*Edit* Never mind. Just saw last week JJ said in an interview that he was told releasing the originals was not really possible for reasons that he didn't totally understand. I still think it will happen some day, but probably not in March.
Last edited by rocket1312; 12-18-19 at 10:53 AM.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:01 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,243
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
I’ve just acquired the Harmy versions, so I’m sure the OOT will be out sooner than later.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 12:26 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,774
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 12:34 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 18,867
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Nice looking set. I could be swayed depending on the contents and price.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 12:52 PM
  #7  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,510
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
I'll buy it when it's like $50 at Costco in 5 years.
Dan is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 02:42 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,457
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
Nice looking set. I could be swayed depending on the contents and price.
Sorry, it will still contain The Last Jedi.

Originally Posted by Dan View Post
I'll buy it when it's like $50 at Costco in 5 years.
Physical media at Costco in five years
Decker is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 02:48 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 18,867
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Sorry, it will still contain The Last Jedi.
Unfortunately. That disc will likely sit in place forever if I decide to get this. The thing that will make me not want this more is the likely lack of the unaltered Original Trilogy. Being as I dont own any of the Fox era Star Wars films I might just break down anyways. Might get a copy of the Harmy editions as well.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 03:00 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Shannon Nutt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 16,849
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by rocket1312 View Post
Anyone want to speculate on the contents of those 27 discs? I assume for sure we are getting the following:

-9 UHD movies
-9 Blu-ray movies
-3 sequel trilogy bonus discs
Bonus discs for each one of the films. There's plenty of content out there to justify that.
Shannon Nutt is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 03:14 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,236
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Shannon Nutt View Post
Bonus discs for each one of the films. There's plenty of content out there to justify that.
The content is out there for sure, but how long has it been since Disney went all out to assemble legacy features in this manner? Not saying it won't happen. Just feels unlikely to me. I wonder if 3D versions may account for some of the extra discs.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 03:47 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,774
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
I'll buy it when it's like $50 at Costco in 5 years.
This particular collection looks to be a Best Buy exclusive. So, $50 at Best Buy.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 04:02 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 7,894
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Beautiful looking set, but I'm not buying any set unless I don't have to buy 7,8,9 and it has the theatrical cuts of the original trilogy.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 04:03 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 27,900
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
This particular collection looks to be a Best Buy exclusive. So, $50 at Best Buy.
Totally off topic, but I still feel so burned buying those 4k steelbooks at normal prices. With Disney+ available in my house, I think I can resist this set. It's not like they're not going to rerelease this over and over.
fujishig is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 04:16 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 33,727
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Sorry, it will still contain The Last Jedi.
You misspelled PT.
TomOpus is online now  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 04:48 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 57,950
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Bluelitespecial View Post
Beautiful looking set, but I'm not buying any set unless I don't have to buy 7,8,9 and it has the theatrical cuts of the original trilogy.
So you only want the PT in 4k? Well that's...something.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 04:51 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,564
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Cool looking set. But, I already own the FOX "Complete Saga" BD box set and also have The Force Awakens on BD and The Last Jedi on 4K.

Plus, the movies are on Disney + streaming in 4K with the exception of The Last Jedi, which comes out December 26th.

I don't think I really "need" this. I have so much Star Wars content already to last me months or even years.

and I still have the old FOX special edition DVDs as well with all the long documentaries.

I don't know if I want to shell out $150 to 200 for this. I'm a fan, but not a hardcore fan where I need everything Star Wars.
DJariya is online now  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 04:56 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 4,946
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Until there is a listing for "Star Wars: The Complete Maclunkey Collection" I will assume it is fake.
stvn1974 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 05:51 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 13,148
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Looks nice but I'm not in a hurry to upgrade by Blurays. It would take the original OT versions to do that, and as we've seen even JJ couldn't get Disney to budge on making those.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 07:12 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 31,464
Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Physical media at Costco in five years
They don't even carry physical media now.

Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.