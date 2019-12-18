Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)
Best Buy Canada has a listing for a 27 disc Skywalker Saga set all 9 mainline movies (so no Solo or Rogue One) on UHD/Blu-ray. Release date is specified as 3/31. Price (presumably MSRP) is $329 CAD, which is about $250 USD.
Anyone want to speculate on the contents of those 27 discs? I assume for sure we are getting the following:
-9 UHD movies
-9 Blu-ray movies
-3 sequel trilogy bonus discs
That leaves 6 discs. There are the 3 bonus discs from the original FOX set, but would Disney just recycle those 3 discs? Doesn't seem like their m.o., but I also can't imagine them dedicating a separate bonus disc for each movie. I suppose what I'm getting at is is it possible that 3 of those discs contain you know what? I not going to hold my breath, but I've always been in the camp of the OOT will happen eventually. The fact that it's a best buy exclusive gives me pause, but I guess we'll see.
*Edit* Never mind. Just saw last week JJ said in an interview that he was told releasing the originals was not really possible for reasons that he didn't totally understand. I still think it will happen some day, but probably not in March.
Beautiful looking set, but I'm not buying any set unless I don't have to buy 7,8,9 and it has the theatrical cuts of the original trilogy.
Cool looking set. But, I already own the FOX "Complete Saga" BD box set and also have The Force Awakens on BD and The Last Jedi on 4K.
Plus, the movies are on Disney + streaming in 4K with the exception of The Last Jedi, which comes out December 26th.
I don't think I really "need" this. I have so much Star Wars content already to last me months or even years.
and I still have the old FOX special edition DVDs as well with all the long documentaries.
I don't know if I want to shell out $150 to 200 for this. I'm a fan, but not a hardcore fan where I need everything Star Wars.
Looks nice but I'm not in a hurry to upgrade by Blurays. It would take the original OT versions to do that, and as we've seen even JJ couldn't get Disney to budge on making those.
