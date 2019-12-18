Re: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Ultra HD Blu-ray; 3/31/20)

Anyone want to speculate on the contents of those 27 discs? I assume for sure we are getting the following:



-9 UHD movies

-9 Blu-ray movies

-3 sequel trilogy bonus discs



That leaves 6 discs. There are the 3 bonus discs from the original FOX set, but would Disney just recycle those 3 discs? Doesn't seem like their m.o., but I also can't imagine them dedicating a separate bonus disc for each movie. I suppose what I'm getting at is is it possible that 3 of those discs contain you know what? I not going to hold my breath, but I've always been in the camp of the OOT will happen eventually. The fact that it's a best buy exclusive gives me pause, but I guess we'll see.



*Edit* Never mind. Just saw last week JJ said in an interview that he was told releasing the originals was not really possible for reasons that he didn't totally understand. I still think it will happen some day, but probably not in March.