Was there some kind of heated discussion in the Weird Al movie thread?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,553
Received 817 Likes on 584 Posts
Was there some kind of heated discussion in the Weird Al movie thread?
Buncha prudes...
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,446
Likes: 0
Received 2,838 Likes on 1,941 Posts
Re: Was there some kind of heated discussion in the Weird Al movie thread?
Fat thumbs when I added 2022 to the title.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,553
Received 817 Likes on 584 Posts
Re: Was there some kind of heated discussion in the Weird Al movie thread?
Nice coverup... Jace.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off