What are some important things to consider when beginning to study psychology in college?

Hello



I have done my majors in Industrial psychology which conveniently helps me to find a job in HR.



Firstly what exactly is your ambition? What do you want to do studying psychology? It was quite clear to my that I want to do industrial psychology and get in to the coroporate stream of life. The other options were child psychology, clinical psychology and counselin. I thought I did not have the patience for the same also I wantrd to earn some moneu quickly the other three options would require the psychologist to be experienced enough to start earning something dencent.



But one thing common in all of these is is you interedt in humans behavior. If you see a particular person and wonder about his actions and probable i built personality and behaviors then it is natural that you have natural inclination toward psychology.



You will meet difficult people and difficult situations at every point of your career for which you will have to be ready and be very patient. You should also have the passion to read and research on new topics every now and then.



You might also have to take an extra certificate or degree if you want to administer tests on people and even more importantly start your own test center or therapy clinics.



And yes psychology wont help you to read peoples mind but instead have a better understanding of their behaviour.