Shutterstock Contributor, earn money online selling your photos, images or videos

You must be at least 18 years old to submit your work to Shutterstock.

Your work must be original and you must be the copyright owner of the work you submit.

Work that features models or private property and is intended for commercial licensing must be accompanied by a release

Shutterstock is a website that acts as a provider for stock photography, footage, music, and editing tools for anyone who needs them. Whether its to illustrate a blog post, for commercial use, for social media or to make stuff for work, people are guaranteed to find something here.Besides, anyone can upload photos, images or videos to start making money as long as the individual images pass a quality test. The upload process is relatively simple. However, bear in mind that they do have submission guidelines in place for each type of content as well as a review process.As a Contributor, you can upload your images (photos, illustrations or icons) or videos, and if someone buys them through Shutterstock, you get a commission (15%-40% of the image price). Your percentage depends on the image (or video) tiers, which are based on the number of downloads of your content.Here are a few basic guidelines you need to know before you start: