Re: Can't view last page unless I change posts per page

Same. It used to happen once in a while, but there's 4 or 5 threads I'm seeing that in now. Very annoying.



Using Chrome on Windows. (It's fine on my iPhone with Chrome)





The little arrow thing to go back to a quoted post has also been broken for a long time. If the post is on a prior page and you are not on the default post per page setting, it just puts you at the top of the current page.

