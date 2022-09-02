Can't view last page unless I change posts per page
Can't view last page unless I change posts per page
For the last several days, I've had to change the number of posts per page (in Options) so I can view the last page in various threads. I'll usually swap between 30 and 40 posts per page which resolves the immediate issue, but one time I had to change it to 20 because 30/40 didn't help. No idea what's going on. So far it hasn't done it today, but the day's not over yet.
Same. It used to happen once in a while, but there's 4 or 5 threads I'm seeing that in now. Very annoying.
Using Chrome on Windows. (It's fine on my iPhone with Chrome)
