View Poll Results: test
one
1
20.00%
two
1
20.00%
three
2
40.00%
four
1
20.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
poll test
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,519
Received 193 Likes on 161 Posts
poll test
Sorry. Thought I could delete this afterwards.
Please delete.
Please delete.
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,300
Received 191 Likes on 141 Posts
Re: poll test
Not now! It's neck and neck!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off