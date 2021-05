No way to see “likes” in mobile version?

Ok, I’m not vain but...



I just happened to take a look at my profile page and noticed that I’ve had almost 500 likes to my posts but I haven’t seen a single one since I primarily use the mobile version of this site. Is there a way to see what posts are “liked” and by who while using the mobile version? I’d kind of like to know and yet, I don’t care quite enough to use the desktop version of the site on my phone.