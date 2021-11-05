No way to see likes in mobile version?

Ok, Im not vain but...



I just happened to take a look at my profile page and noticed that Ive had almost 500 likes to my posts but I havent seen a single one since I primarily use the mobile version of this site. Is there a way to see what posts are liked and by who while using the mobile version? Id kind of like to know and yet, I dont care quite enough to use the desktop version of the site on my phone.