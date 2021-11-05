DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

No way to see likes in mobile version?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

No way to see likes in mobile version?

   
Old 05-11-21, 01:50 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 17,443
Received 523 Likes on 379 Posts
No way to see likes in mobile version?
Ok, Im not vain but...

I just happened to take a look at my profile page and noticed that Ive had almost 500 likes to my posts but I havent seen a single one since I primarily use the mobile version of this site. Is there a way to see what posts are liked and by who while using the mobile version? Id kind of like to know and yet, I dont care quite enough to use the desktop version of the site on my phone.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.