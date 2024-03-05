The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge
May 1-31, 2024
This thread is for lists only.
For discussion, go to the May 2024 Make-Your-Own Challenge Discussion Thread.
It's time, once again, to take a look at your dusty, unopened box sets, your unwatched stacks of Blu-rays, DVDs, HD-DVDs, LDs, VHS or Beta tapes, your DVR, your Netflix queue, etc., etc., and decide what you think you should spend 31 days watching. Now's your chance to finally watch all the stuff that didn't fit, or that you just didn't get around to, during the other Challenges.
Since you choose your own Challenge theme, you make the rules.
There are however a few guidelines which everyone should follow.
Challenge Guidelines:
The Challenge runs from May 1 through May 31.
Sure, you can do your May MYOC in September if you want, but the list thread will only be stickied during May, so if you want anyone else to see what you're up to, please try to do it near those dates.
Please state your challenge theme and your challenge goal and rules (if any) at the top of your list(s) in the list thread so others can tell what you're doing.
Please don't duplicate an existing "Official" DVD Talk Challenge.
This guideline is mainly here so we don't subtract from participation in any of the other Challenges, and to encourage participants to focus on genres not already covered by a Challenge, but since everyone's "need to watch" list is different, and you're able to watch stuff that qualifies for one or more of the other Challenges during every other Challenge, you're free to narrow the focus of one of the broader "Official" Challenges.
For example; Say you only collect horror, then you could make your Challenge to watch just horror films, or just horror TV shows, or just zombie films, etc. Or if you have lots of unwatched Sci-Fi, then your MYOC could be just watch Sci-Fi movies, or watch Star Trek shows, or watch TOS, etc.
Since we already have Monthly "Unwatched Media Pile" Threads, please do not use that as a theme.
During past MYOCs, people weren't happy with this being used as a theme, and I tend to agree that it is a little lazy. So how about giving a little thought to the theme and coming up with something a little more creative, please?
Check out the previous threads for ideas:
2010 discussion thread.
2010 list thread.
2011 discussion thread.
2011 list thread.
2012 discussion thread.
2012 list thread.
2013 discussion thread.
2013 list thread.
2014 discussion thread.
2014 list thread.
2015 discussion thread.
2015 list thread.
2016 discussion thread.
2016 list thread.
2017 discussion thread.
2017 list thread.
2018 discussion thread.
2018 list thread.
2019 discussion thread.
2019 list thread.
2020 discussion thread.
2020 list thread.
2021 discussion thread.
2021 list thread.
2022 discussion thread.
2022 list thread.
2023 discussion thread.
2023 list thread.
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
My list goes here
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
Kaiju!! Gesundheit!
INCLUDES: Any large monster film, but includes an attempt to watch ALL 37 Godzilla films
PERIOD: February 29 - May 31, 2024
1st - first time view
February 29:
01. Them! (1954) - Theatre
March 14:
02. Gojira (aka Godzilla) (1954) - Japan - Theatre
March 16:
03. Godzilla Raids Again (1955) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray 1st
March 17:
04. King Kong vs. Godzilla (1963) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray
March 18:
05. Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray 1st
March 20:
06. Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray 1st
March 22:
07. Rodan (1956) - Japan - Plex
March 23:
08. Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965) - Japan - Criterion Blu-Ray 1st
March 24:
09. Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966) - Japan - Criterion Blu-Ray 1st
March 27:
10. Son of Godzilla (1967) - Japan - Criterion Blu-Ray 1st
April 05:
11. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (2024) - VIP Theatre 1st
April 06:
12. Destroy All Monsters (1968) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray
April 09:
13. All Monsters Attack (1969) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray 1st
(aka Godzilla's Revenge)
April 12:
14. Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray
April 13:
15. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Aftermath S1E01 (2023) - AppleTV+ 1st
16. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Departure S1E02 (2023) - AppleTV+ 1st
April 19:
17. Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray 1st
(aka Godzilla on Monster Island)
April 24:
18. Godzilla vs. Magalon (1973) - Japan - Criterion Blu-ray 1st
.
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
My Past "May Make-Your-Own" Challenges:
Beverly Garland's Career Part 2: 1960-?
A continuation of last year's attempt to watch all of Beverly Garland’s movies and TV shows that are on YouTube, Internet Archive, tubi or wherever, In chronological order as best as I can. I’m also going to include TCM intros and outros, trailers, Trailers From Hell and whatever else I can find.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/6...l#post14267520
Quote from last year’s list: “This was fun, but I think I'll stop at this point. I covered everything from the 1950s that is available.
Next year I'll watch anything of the missing 50s stuff that might show up between now and then and then start up where I left off at 1960”.
Missing 50s Stuff:
Mama Rosa (1950) ?
Strictly Dishonorable (1951)
Hollywood Opening Night Season 2 Episode 6 "Thirty Days" (1952-11-10)
The Web Season 4 Episode 39 "Hurricane Coming" (1954-06-13)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 6 "Meet Jo Cathcart" (1954-09-3)
Big Town Season 5 Episode 8 "Hot Car Murder" (1954-11-29)
The Millionaire Season 1 Episode 2 "The Carl Nelson Story" (1955-01-26)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 32 "My Name Is Julia Ross" (1955-03-31)
City Detective Season 2 Episode 28 "Man Down, Woman Screaming" (1955-04-26)
Damon Runyon Theater Season 1 Episode 6 "Tobias The Terrible" (1955-05-21)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 40 "Thunder On The Hill" (1955-05-26)
The Pepsi-Cola Playhouse Season 2 Episode 37 "Woman In The Mine" (1955-06-12)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 46 "The Creaking Gate" (1955-07-07)
Soldiers Of Fortune Season 1 Episode 27 "The Lady And The Lion" (1955-08-05)
Schlitz Playhouse Season 4 Episode 48 "Too Late To Run" (1955-08-05)
Studio 57 "Waterhole" (1955-10-22) Season 2 Episode 8
Navy Log "Family Special" (1955-11-08) Season 1 Episode 8
Frontier "Cattle Drive To Casper" (1955-11-27) Season 1 Episode 9
The Star And The Story Season 2 Episode 9 "A Point Of Honor" (1956-01-07)
Star Stage Season 1 Episode 22 "Killer On Horseback" (1956-02-03)
Front Row Center Season 2 Episode 10 "The Morals Squad" (1956-03-11)
Crusader Season 1 Episode 27 "A Deal In Diamonds" (1956-04-06)
Climax! Season 2 Episode 41 Segment 2 "Throw Away The Cane" (1956-08-02)
Chevron Hall Of Stars "One Way Flight" (1956-08-10)
Climax! Season 2 Episode 48 "The Fog" (1956-09-27)
The Ford Television Theatre Season 5 Episode 4 "Measure Of Faith" (1956-10-24)
Wire Service Season 1 Episode 4 "The Johnny Rath Story" (1956-10-25)
The Go-Getter (1956)
Lux Video Theatre Season 7 Episode 17 "To Have And Have Not" (1957-01-17)
The O. Henry Playhouse Season 1 Episode 1 "The Reformation Of Calliope" (1957-01-23)
Wire Service Season 1 Episode 20 "Profile Of Ellen Gale" (1957-02-25)
Climax! Season 3 Episode 32 "A Taste For Crime" (1957-06-20)
Goodyear Theatre Season 1 Episode 1 "Silhouette Of A Killer" (1957-09-30)
Trackdown Season 2 Episode 25 "Hard Lines" (1959-03-11)
The Millionaire Season 5 Episode 35 "The Louise Benson Story" (1959-05-20)
The Man From Blackhawk Season 1 Episode 1 "Logan's Policy” (1959-10-09)
Blue = First Time View / Red = Rewatch
2024-05-01
Stuff from the 50s that showed up:
1. Bitter Creek (1954-02-21) ok.ru
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins!
2. Two Guns And A Badge (1954-09-12) ok.ru
3. State Trooper Season 1 Episode 1 "Rodeo Rough House" (1956-02-03) Internet Archive Download
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins again!
4. The Steel Jungle (1956-03-10) ok.ru
Note: The 50 Foot Woman - Allison Hayes!
Note: The guy from Plan 9 - Gregory Walcott!
1960
5. The Twilight Zone Season 1 Episode 13 "The Four Of Us Are Dying" (1960-01-01) Pluto TV
Note: Beverly Garland sings!
6. Perry Mason Season 3 Episode 17 "The Case Of The Mythical Monkeys" (1960-02-27) Amazon
Note: Nurse Ratched - A very young Louise Fletcher!
Note: Mr. Roper - Norman Fell!
7. Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre Season 4 Episode 23 "A Small Town That Died" (1960-03-10) YouTube
Note: Uncle Jesse - Denver Pyle!
8. Riverboat Season 1 Episode 26 "Three Graves" (1960-03-14) ok.ru
9. Danger Man Season 1 Episode 27 "Bury The Dead" (1960-03-19) YouTube
Note: Quint - Robert Shaw!
2024-05-02
10. Laramie Season 1 Episode 28 "Saddle And Spur" (1960-03-29) ok.ru
Note: Dr. Kelly Brackett - Robert Fuller!
11. Tales Of Wells Fargo Season 4 Episode 34 "Pearl Hart" (1960-05-09) ok.ru
12. Wanted: Dead Or Alive Season 2 Episode 31 "Prison Trail" (1960-05-14) Dailymotion
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins a third time!
13. Coronado 9 Season 1 Episode 1 "The Widow Of Kill Cove" (1960-09-06) YouTube
14. Hong Kong Season 1 Episode 4 "Freebooter" (1960-10-19) Dailymotion
15. Coronado 9 Season 1 Episode 14 "Remember The Alamo" (1960-12-06) YouTube
Note: Larry Tate - David White!
Note: I couldn’t find Stagecoach West Season 1 Episode 10 "The Storm" (1960-12-13)
16. Thriller Season 1 Episode 13 "Knock Three-One-Two" (1960-12-13) YouTube
Note: Sgt. Hulka - Warren Oates!
17. Michael Shayne Season 1 Episode 11 "Murder And The Wanton Bride" (1960-12-16) YouTube
1961
Note: I couldn’t find Checkmate Season 1 Episode 19 "Between Two Guns" (1961-02-11)
Note: I couldn’t find Here's Hollywood "Season 1 Episode 121" (1961-03-23)
18. Zane Grey Theatre Season 5 Episode 30 "Jericho" (1961-05-18) YouTube
Note: The 50 Foot Woman - Allison Hayes again!
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins a fourth time!
Note: I couldn’t find The Asphalt Jungle Season 1 Episode 8 "The Nine-Twenty Hero" (1961-05-21)
19. Dr. Kildare Season 1 Episode 1 "Twenty-Four Hours" (1961-09-08) ok.ru
2024-05-03
20. 87th Precinct Season 1 Episode 7 "Killer's Payoff" (1961-11-06) YouTube
Note: Gary Seven - Robert Lansing!
Note: Grandpa Joe - Jack Albertson!
Note: The guy from Plan 9 - Gregory Walcott again!
Note: Mr. Roper - Norman Fell again!
1962
Note: I couldn’t find Bus Stop Season 1 Episode 15 "Summer Lightning" (1962-01-07)
21. The Dick Powell Theatre Season 1 Episode 21 "Seeds Of April" (1962-02-13) Internet Archive Download
22. Cain's Hundred Season 1 Episode 29 "The Left Side Of Canada" (1962-05-01) Internet Archive Download
Note: Beverly Garland sings!
Note: Bruce Dern!
Note: I couldn’t find Kraft Mystery Theater Season 2 Episode 1 "In Close Pursuit" (1962-06-13)
Note: Around this time Beverly Garland became a regular on “Stump The Stars” and appeared in 60 episodes.
I watched all 23 episodes that are on Youtube during the January Challenge.
2024-01-11
18. Stump The Stars “Yvonne DeCarlo vs. Art Linkletter” (1962-10-15) YouTube
19. Stump The Stars “Hedy Lamarr vs. Ricardo Montalban” (1962-11-19) YouTube
20. Stump The Stars “The Dick Van Dyke Show Cast - Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam” (1962-11-26) YouTube
2024-01-12
21. Stump The Stars “Dan Dailey vs. Janet Blair” (1962-12-31) YouTube
22. Stump The Stars “John Forsythe vs. Barbara Hale” (1963-01-28) YouTube
23. Stump The Stars “Sheila MacRae vs. Gordon MacRae” (1963-02-18) YouTube
24. Stump The Stars “Nina Foch vs. Michael Landon” (1963-02-25) YouTube
25. Stump The Stars “Sir Cedric Hardwicke, Gretchen Wyler, David Wayne, MacDonald Carey” (1963-03-18) YouTube
26. Stump The Stars “E.G. Marshall, Robert Reed, Zina Bethune, Martha Scott” (1963-04-01) YouTube
2024-01-14
36. Stump The Stars “Alice Ghostley, Dane Clark, Bert Lahr, Nanette Fabray” (1963-04-08) YouTube
2024-01-26
65. Stump The Stars “Celeste Holm, Eli Wallach, Joseph Cotten, Patricia Medina” (1963-04-15) YouTube
66. Stump The Stars “Jackie Coogan vs. Frank Gorshin” (1963-05-06) YouTube
67. Stump The Stars “Marilyn Maxwell vs. Dennis Weaver” (1963-05-13) YouTube
68. Stump The Stars “P.T. Boat 109 Cast - Robert Culp, James Gregory, Ty Hardin, Grant Williams” (1963-05-20) YouTube
69. Stump The Stars “Nick Adams vs. Paula Prentiss” (1963-05-27) YouTube
70. Stump The Stars “Operation Bikini Cast - Frankie Avalon, Jim Backus, Tab Hunter, Harvey Lembeck” (1963-06-10) YouTube
71. Stump The Stars “Connie Stevens vs. Allan Sherman” (1963-06-17) YouTube
2024-01-29
79. Stump The Stars “Clint Walker vs. Mamie Van Doren” (1963-07-01) YouTube
80. Stump The Stars “The Cast of 'Perry Mason'” (1963-07-08) YouTube
2024-01-30
81. Stump The Stars “Don Murray vs. Anna Maria Alberghetti” (1963-07-15) YouTube
82. Stump The Stars “Ed Begley vs. Jeanne Crain” (1963-08-19) YouTube
83. Stump The Stars “Julie London vs. Fabian” (1963-08-026) YouTube
84. Stump The Stars “Dean Jones vs. Roger Smith” (1963-09-09) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Nurses Season 1 Episode 2 "The Walls Came Tumbling Down" (1962-10-04)
Note: I couldn’t find Dr. Kildare Season 2 Episode 6 "Hastings' Farewell" (1962-11-01)
23. Rawhide Season 5 Episode 9 "Incident At Sugar Creek" (1962-11-23) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find Going My Way Season 1 Episode 13 "A Saint For Momma" (1962-12-26)
24. Stark Fear (1962-12-??) YouTube
Note: IMDb says she was on an episode of “The Jack Berry Show” a talk show that aired from 1962 to 1965 but doesn’t give an exact date.
1963
25. Rawhide Season 5 Episode 21 “Incident Of The Gallows Tree” (1963-02-22) YouTube
Note: The guy from Plan 9 - Gregory Walcott a third time!
Note: I couldn’t find Sam Benedict Season 1 Episode 23 “Image Of A Toad” (1963-02-23)
Note: I couldn’t find The Dakotas Season 1 Episode 16 “The Chooser Of The Slain” (1963-04-22)
2024-05-04
26. Gunsmoke Season 8 Episode 36 “The Odyssey Of Jubal Tanner” (1963-05-18) Pluto TV
Note: Uncle Jesse - Denver Pyle again!
27. The Fugitive Season 1 Episode 7 “Smoke Screen” (1963-10-29) ok.ru
28. Twice-Told Tales Original Theatrical Trailer (1963) YouTube
29. Trailers From Hell “Mick Garris on Twice Told Tales” (2013) YouTube
30. TCM Intro (2014) YouTube
31. TCM Intro & Outro (2020) YouTube
32. Twice-Told Tales (1963-10-30) ok.ru
Note: Horror anthology film, Beverly Garland stars in the last and longest episode - "The House Of The Seven Gables"
Note: I couldn’t find The Farmer's Daughter Season 1 Episode 7 "The Stand-In" (1963-11-01)
Note: I couldn’t find The Eleventh Hour Season 2 Episode 7 “What Did She Mean By Good Luck?” (1963-11-13)
1964
33. Kraft Suspense Theatre Season 1 Episode 25 "Charlie, He Couldn't Kill A Fly" (1964-05-07) YouTube
Note: Video is Syndicated version retitled Crisis.
34. Calhoun "Pilot" (1964) YouTube
Note: Gary Seven - Robert Lansing again!
Note: Beverly Washburn!
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 1 "A Fine Romance" (1964-09-14)
35. The Bing Crosby Show (?) YouTube in 2 parts.
Note: This is a preview of the show with bloopers and behind the scenes stuff that is on YouTube right now.
36. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 2 "Exactly Like Who?" (1964-09-21) YouTube
37. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 3 "A Bit Of Fresh Danish" (1964-09-28) YouTube in 2 Parts
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 4 "The Green Couch" (1964-10-05)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 5 "Hoop Shots" (1964-10-12)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 6 "Flashback" (1964-10-19)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Premiere Show" (1964-10-26)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 7 "The Education Of Bing Collins" (1964-10-26)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 2" (1964-10-27)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 3" (1964-10-28)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 4" (1964-10-29)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 5" (1964-10-30)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 8 "The Dominant Male" (1964-11-09)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 9 "The Importance Of Bea 'n' Willie" (1964-11-16)
38. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 10 "The Liberated Woman" (1964-11-23) YouTube
2024-05-06
39. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 11 "Genius At Work" (1964-11-30) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 12 "The Yadwin Report" (1964-12-07)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 13 "Janice And Me On A Saturday Spent With Random Inputs No. 1" (1964-12-14)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 14 "The Christmas Show" (1964-12-21)
1965
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 15 "The Soft Life” (1965-01-11)
Note: I couldn’t find The Hollywood Palace "Season 2 Episode 16" (1965-01-16)
But there is a YouTube Clip of:
40. Clip of Beverly Garland’s appearance on Hollywood Palace (1965-01-16)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 16 "Bugged By The Love Bugs” (1965-01-18)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 17 "Are Parents People?” (1965-01-25)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 18 "That's The Way The Suki Yakies (1965-02-01)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 19 "The Gifted Child” (1965-02-08)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 20 "The Image” (1965-02-15)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 21 "The Keefers Come Calling” (1965-02-22)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 22 "Operation Man Save” (1965-03-01)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 23 "One For The Birds” (1965-03-08)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 24 "The Test” (1965-03-22)
41. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 25 "Moonlight Becomes You” (1965-03-29) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 26 "What's A Buddy For?” (1965-04-05)
Note: I couldn’t find Salome '73 (1965-04-06)
42. I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 1” (1965-04-12) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 27 "Conform, Conform, Whoever You Are” (1965-04-12)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 2” (1965-04-13)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 3” (1965-04-14)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 4” (1965-04-15)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 5” (1965-04-16)
43. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 28 "Real Estate Venture” (1965-04-19) YouTube in 3 parts
Note: I couldn’t find A Man Called Shenandoah Season 1 Episode 1 “The Onslaught” (1965-09-13)
44. Laredo Season 1 Episode 1 “Lazyfoot, Where Are You?” (1965-09-16) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find Gypsy Season 2 Episode 19 “Betty Furness, Beverly Garland” (1965-11-04)
Note: I couldn’t find Gypsy Season 2 Episode 20 “Ruth Roman, Beverly Garland, Betty Furness” (1965-11-05)
Beverly Garland's Career Part 2: 1960-?
A continuation of last year's attempt to watch all of Beverly Garland’s movies and TV shows that are on YouTube, Internet Archive, tubi or wherever, In chronological order as best as I can. I’m also going to include TCM intros and outros, trailers, Trailers From Hell and whatever else I can find.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/6...l#post14267520
Quote from last year’s list: “This was fun, but I think I'll stop at this point. I covered everything from the 1950s that is available.
Next year I'll watch anything of the missing 50s stuff that might show up between now and then and then start up where I left off at 1960”.
Missing 50s Stuff:
Mama Rosa (1950) ?
Strictly Dishonorable (1951)
Hollywood Opening Night Season 2 Episode 6 "Thirty Days" (1952-11-10)
The Web Season 4 Episode 39 "Hurricane Coming" (1954-06-13)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 6 "Meet Jo Cathcart" (1954-09-3)
Big Town Season 5 Episode 8 "Hot Car Murder" (1954-11-29)
The Millionaire Season 1 Episode 2 "The Carl Nelson Story" (1955-01-26)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 32 "My Name Is Julia Ross" (1955-03-31)
City Detective Season 2 Episode 28 "Man Down, Woman Screaming" (1955-04-26)
Damon Runyon Theater Season 1 Episode 6 "Tobias The Terrible" (1955-05-21)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 40 "Thunder On The Hill" (1955-05-26)
The Pepsi-Cola Playhouse Season 2 Episode 37 "Woman In The Mine" (1955-06-12)
Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 46 "The Creaking Gate" (1955-07-07)
Soldiers Of Fortune Season 1 Episode 27 "The Lady And The Lion" (1955-08-05)
Schlitz Playhouse Season 4 Episode 48 "Too Late To Run" (1955-08-05)
Studio 57 "Waterhole" (1955-10-22) Season 2 Episode 8
Navy Log "Family Special" (1955-11-08) Season 1 Episode 8
Frontier "Cattle Drive To Casper" (1955-11-27) Season 1 Episode 9
The Star And The Story Season 2 Episode 9 "A Point Of Honor" (1956-01-07)
Star Stage Season 1 Episode 22 "Killer On Horseback" (1956-02-03)
Front Row Center Season 2 Episode 10 "The Morals Squad" (1956-03-11)
Crusader Season 1 Episode 27 "A Deal In Diamonds" (1956-04-06)
Climax! Season 2 Episode 41 Segment 2 "Throw Away The Cane" (1956-08-02)
Chevron Hall Of Stars "One Way Flight" (1956-08-10)
Climax! Season 2 Episode 48 "The Fog" (1956-09-27)
The Ford Television Theatre Season 5 Episode 4 "Measure Of Faith" (1956-10-24)
Wire Service Season 1 Episode 4 "The Johnny Rath Story" (1956-10-25)
The Go-Getter (1956)
Lux Video Theatre Season 7 Episode 17 "To Have And Have Not" (1957-01-17)
The O. Henry Playhouse Season 1 Episode 1 "The Reformation Of Calliope" (1957-01-23)
Wire Service Season 1 Episode 20 "Profile Of Ellen Gale" (1957-02-25)
Climax! Season 3 Episode 32 "A Taste For Crime" (1957-06-20)
Goodyear Theatre Season 1 Episode 1 "Silhouette Of A Killer" (1957-09-30)
Trackdown Season 2 Episode 25 "Hard Lines" (1959-03-11)
The Millionaire Season 5 Episode 35 "The Louise Benson Story" (1959-05-20)
The Man From Blackhawk Season 1 Episode 1 "Logan's Policy” (1959-10-09)
Blue = First Time View / Red = Rewatch
2024-05-01
Stuff from the 50s that showed up:
1. Bitter Creek (1954-02-21) ok.ru
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins!
2. Two Guns And A Badge (1954-09-12) ok.ru
3. State Trooper Season 1 Episode 1 "Rodeo Rough House" (1956-02-03) Internet Archive Download
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins again!
4. The Steel Jungle (1956-03-10) ok.ru
Note: The 50 Foot Woman - Allison Hayes!
Note: The guy from Plan 9 - Gregory Walcott!
1960
5. The Twilight Zone Season 1 Episode 13 "The Four Of Us Are Dying" (1960-01-01) Pluto TV
Note: Beverly Garland sings!
6. Perry Mason Season 3 Episode 17 "The Case Of The Mythical Monkeys" (1960-02-27) Amazon
Note: Nurse Ratched - A very young Louise Fletcher!
Note: Mr. Roper - Norman Fell!
7. Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre Season 4 Episode 23 "A Small Town That Died" (1960-03-10) YouTube
Note: Uncle Jesse - Denver Pyle!
8. Riverboat Season 1 Episode 26 "Three Graves" (1960-03-14) ok.ru
9. Danger Man Season 1 Episode 27 "Bury The Dead" (1960-03-19) YouTube
Note: Quint - Robert Shaw!
2024-05-02
10. Laramie Season 1 Episode 28 "Saddle And Spur" (1960-03-29) ok.ru
Note: Dr. Kelly Brackett - Robert Fuller!
11. Tales Of Wells Fargo Season 4 Episode 34 "Pearl Hart" (1960-05-09) ok.ru
12. Wanted: Dead Or Alive Season 2 Episode 31 "Prison Trail" (1960-05-14) Dailymotion
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins a third time!
13. Coronado 9 Season 1 Episode 1 "The Widow Of Kill Cove" (1960-09-06) YouTube
14. Hong Kong Season 1 Episode 4 "Freebooter" (1960-10-19) Dailymotion
15. Coronado 9 Season 1 Episode 14 "Remember The Alamo" (1960-12-06) YouTube
Note: Larry Tate - David White!
Note: I couldn’t find Stagecoach West Season 1 Episode 10 "The Storm" (1960-12-13)
16. Thriller Season 1 Episode 13 "Knock Three-One-Two" (1960-12-13) YouTube
Note: Sgt. Hulka - Warren Oates!
17. Michael Shayne Season 1 Episode 11 "Murder And The Wanton Bride" (1960-12-16) YouTube
1961
Note: I couldn’t find Checkmate Season 1 Episode 19 "Between Two Guns" (1961-02-11)
Note: I couldn’t find Here's Hollywood "Season 1 Episode 121" (1961-03-23)
18. Zane Grey Theatre Season 5 Episode 30 "Jericho" (1961-05-18) YouTube
Note: The 50 Foot Woman - Allison Hayes again!
Note: Sheriff Lobo - Claude Akins a fourth time!
Note: I couldn’t find The Asphalt Jungle Season 1 Episode 8 "The Nine-Twenty Hero" (1961-05-21)
19. Dr. Kildare Season 1 Episode 1 "Twenty-Four Hours" (1961-09-08) ok.ru
2024-05-03
20. 87th Precinct Season 1 Episode 7 "Killer's Payoff" (1961-11-06) YouTube
Note: Gary Seven - Robert Lansing!
Note: Grandpa Joe - Jack Albertson!
Note: The guy from Plan 9 - Gregory Walcott again!
Note: Mr. Roper - Norman Fell again!
1962
Note: I couldn’t find Bus Stop Season 1 Episode 15 "Summer Lightning" (1962-01-07)
21. The Dick Powell Theatre Season 1 Episode 21 "Seeds Of April" (1962-02-13) Internet Archive Download
22. Cain's Hundred Season 1 Episode 29 "The Left Side Of Canada" (1962-05-01) Internet Archive Download
Note: Beverly Garland sings!
Note: Bruce Dern!
Note: I couldn’t find Kraft Mystery Theater Season 2 Episode 1 "In Close Pursuit" (1962-06-13)
Note: Around this time Beverly Garland became a regular on “Stump The Stars” and appeared in 60 episodes.
I watched all 23 episodes that are on Youtube during the January Challenge.
2024-01-11
18. Stump The Stars “Yvonne DeCarlo vs. Art Linkletter” (1962-10-15) YouTube
19. Stump The Stars “Hedy Lamarr vs. Ricardo Montalban” (1962-11-19) YouTube
20. Stump The Stars “The Dick Van Dyke Show Cast - Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam” (1962-11-26) YouTube
2024-01-12
21. Stump The Stars “Dan Dailey vs. Janet Blair” (1962-12-31) YouTube
22. Stump The Stars “John Forsythe vs. Barbara Hale” (1963-01-28) YouTube
23. Stump The Stars “Sheila MacRae vs. Gordon MacRae” (1963-02-18) YouTube
24. Stump The Stars “Nina Foch vs. Michael Landon” (1963-02-25) YouTube
25. Stump The Stars “Sir Cedric Hardwicke, Gretchen Wyler, David Wayne, MacDonald Carey” (1963-03-18) YouTube
26. Stump The Stars “E.G. Marshall, Robert Reed, Zina Bethune, Martha Scott” (1963-04-01) YouTube
2024-01-14
36. Stump The Stars “Alice Ghostley, Dane Clark, Bert Lahr, Nanette Fabray” (1963-04-08) YouTube
2024-01-26
65. Stump The Stars “Celeste Holm, Eli Wallach, Joseph Cotten, Patricia Medina” (1963-04-15) YouTube
66. Stump The Stars “Jackie Coogan vs. Frank Gorshin” (1963-05-06) YouTube
67. Stump The Stars “Marilyn Maxwell vs. Dennis Weaver” (1963-05-13) YouTube
68. Stump The Stars “P.T. Boat 109 Cast - Robert Culp, James Gregory, Ty Hardin, Grant Williams” (1963-05-20) YouTube
69. Stump The Stars “Nick Adams vs. Paula Prentiss” (1963-05-27) YouTube
70. Stump The Stars “Operation Bikini Cast - Frankie Avalon, Jim Backus, Tab Hunter, Harvey Lembeck” (1963-06-10) YouTube
71. Stump The Stars “Connie Stevens vs. Allan Sherman” (1963-06-17) YouTube
2024-01-29
79. Stump The Stars “Clint Walker vs. Mamie Van Doren” (1963-07-01) YouTube
80. Stump The Stars “The Cast of 'Perry Mason'” (1963-07-08) YouTube
2024-01-30
81. Stump The Stars “Don Murray vs. Anna Maria Alberghetti” (1963-07-15) YouTube
82. Stump The Stars “Ed Begley vs. Jeanne Crain” (1963-08-19) YouTube
83. Stump The Stars “Julie London vs. Fabian” (1963-08-026) YouTube
84. Stump The Stars “Dean Jones vs. Roger Smith” (1963-09-09) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Nurses Season 1 Episode 2 "The Walls Came Tumbling Down" (1962-10-04)
Note: I couldn’t find Dr. Kildare Season 2 Episode 6 "Hastings' Farewell" (1962-11-01)
23. Rawhide Season 5 Episode 9 "Incident At Sugar Creek" (1962-11-23) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find Going My Way Season 1 Episode 13 "A Saint For Momma" (1962-12-26)
24. Stark Fear (1962-12-??) YouTube
Note: IMDb says she was on an episode of “The Jack Berry Show” a talk show that aired from 1962 to 1965 but doesn’t give an exact date.
1963
25. Rawhide Season 5 Episode 21 “Incident Of The Gallows Tree” (1963-02-22) YouTube
Note: The guy from Plan 9 - Gregory Walcott a third time!
Note: I couldn’t find Sam Benedict Season 1 Episode 23 “Image Of A Toad” (1963-02-23)
Note: I couldn’t find The Dakotas Season 1 Episode 16 “The Chooser Of The Slain” (1963-04-22)
2024-05-04
26. Gunsmoke Season 8 Episode 36 “The Odyssey Of Jubal Tanner” (1963-05-18) Pluto TV
Note: Uncle Jesse - Denver Pyle again!
27. The Fugitive Season 1 Episode 7 “Smoke Screen” (1963-10-29) ok.ru
28. Twice-Told Tales Original Theatrical Trailer (1963) YouTube
29. Trailers From Hell “Mick Garris on Twice Told Tales” (2013) YouTube
30. TCM Intro (2014) YouTube
31. TCM Intro & Outro (2020) YouTube
32. Twice-Told Tales (1963-10-30) ok.ru
Note: Horror anthology film, Beverly Garland stars in the last and longest episode - "The House Of The Seven Gables"
Note: I couldn’t find The Farmer's Daughter Season 1 Episode 7 "The Stand-In" (1963-11-01)
Note: I couldn’t find The Eleventh Hour Season 2 Episode 7 “What Did She Mean By Good Luck?” (1963-11-13)
1964
33. Kraft Suspense Theatre Season 1 Episode 25 "Charlie, He Couldn't Kill A Fly" (1964-05-07) YouTube
Note: Video is Syndicated version retitled Crisis.
34. Calhoun "Pilot" (1964) YouTube
Note: Gary Seven - Robert Lansing again!
Note: Beverly Washburn!
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 1 "A Fine Romance" (1964-09-14)
35. The Bing Crosby Show (?) YouTube in 2 parts.
Note: This is a preview of the show with bloopers and behind the scenes stuff that is on YouTube right now.
36. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 2 "Exactly Like Who?" (1964-09-21) YouTube
37. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 3 "A Bit Of Fresh Danish" (1964-09-28) YouTube in 2 Parts
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 4 "The Green Couch" (1964-10-05)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 5 "Hoop Shots" (1964-10-12)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 6 "Flashback" (1964-10-19)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Premiere Show" (1964-10-26)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 7 "The Education Of Bing Collins" (1964-10-26)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 2" (1964-10-27)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 3" (1964-10-28)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 4" (1964-10-29)
Note: I couldn’t find What's This Song? "Lorne Greene and Beverly Garland - day 5" (1964-10-30)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 8 "The Dominant Male" (1964-11-09)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 9 "The Importance Of Bea 'n' Willie" (1964-11-16)
38. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 10 "The Liberated Woman" (1964-11-23) YouTube
2024-05-06
39. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 11 "Genius At Work" (1964-11-30) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 12 "The Yadwin Report" (1964-12-07)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 13 "Janice And Me On A Saturday Spent With Random Inputs No. 1" (1964-12-14)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 14 "The Christmas Show" (1964-12-21)
1965
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 15 "The Soft Life” (1965-01-11)
Note: I couldn’t find The Hollywood Palace "Season 2 Episode 16" (1965-01-16)
But there is a YouTube Clip of:
40. Clip of Beverly Garland’s appearance on Hollywood Palace (1965-01-16)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 16 "Bugged By The Love Bugs” (1965-01-18)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 17 "Are Parents People?” (1965-01-25)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 18 "That's The Way The Suki Yakies (1965-02-01)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 19 "The Gifted Child” (1965-02-08)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 20 "The Image” (1965-02-15)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 21 "The Keefers Come Calling” (1965-02-22)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 22 "Operation Man Save” (1965-03-01)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 23 "One For The Birds” (1965-03-08)
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 24 "The Test” (1965-03-22)
41. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 25 "Moonlight Becomes You” (1965-03-29) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 26 "What's A Buddy For?” (1965-04-05)
Note: I couldn’t find Salome '73 (1965-04-06)
42. I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 1” (1965-04-12) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 27 "Conform, Conform, Whoever You Are” (1965-04-12)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 2” (1965-04-13)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 3” (1965-04-14)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 4” (1965-04-15)
Note: I couldn’t find I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 5” (1965-04-16)
43. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 28 "Real Estate Venture” (1965-04-19) YouTube in 3 parts
Note: I couldn’t find A Man Called Shenandoah Season 1 Episode 1 “The Onslaught” (1965-09-13)
44. Laredo Season 1 Episode 1 “Lazyfoot, Where Are You?” (1965-09-16) YouTube
Note: I couldn’t find Gypsy Season 2 Episode 19 “Betty Furness, Beverly Garland” (1965-11-04)
Note: I couldn’t find Gypsy Season 2 Episode 20 “Ruth Roman, Beverly Garland, Betty Furness” (1965-11-05)
======================================================================================
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
"The 50+ Films/TV Shows in 50+ Years Challenge, Part 4"
The Goal: I'm watching 50 or more films/television episodes, each released in different years.
I have fallen short in my previous attempts while doing just films. Hopefully, my odds are better by adding television content.
The Goal: I'm watching 50 or more films/television episodes, each released in different years.
I have fallen short in my previous attempts while doing just films. Hopefully, my odds are better by adding television content.
Total # of Movies/Years: 10
1952 - Singin' in the Rain (BD)
1953 - Kiss Me Kate (BD)
1974 - Herbie Rides Again (BD)
1998 - Dawson's Creek: Season 2 (DVD)
2006 - Fur: An Imaginary Portrat of Diane Arbus (DVD)
2007 - Desperate Housewives: Season 3 (DVD)
2009 - Where the Wild Things Are (BD)
2018 - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (BD)
2019 - Five Feet Apart (BD)
2020 - Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 (BD)
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
Indy24LA's 14th Annual Make-Your-Own Challenge2023 Coffee & Vinyl
2022 These are a Few of My Favorite Things
2021 The In Memoriam Challenge
2020 The Magic of Movies Challenge
2019 Summer Sizzle Movie Challenge
2018 Geek Movie Challenge
2017 Golden Globes Challenge
2016 Movies With Athletic Supporters
2015 The Spies Like Them Challenge
2014 The 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon Movie Challenge
2013 I Love the 80s Movie Challenge
2012 All Challenges Challenge
2011 Comedy A to Z Challenge
2010 Comic Book Movies Challenge
* denotes first time viewing
Brown indicates coffee, black indicates vinyl, italics indicates a rotary phone, and bold with italics indicates all three.
5/5
1. Echo S1 E2: Lowak*
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
Catchers and Catch-UpTaking a break from adding nostalgia to my baseball watching this year (and probably other sports too but I like the alliterative title) because I'm incredibly behind on movies I have set for different challenges this year. Mostly using a random # generator to pick movies off my combined challenge list.
2010: Unwatched (Own/Netflix) TV on DVD Challenge
2013: Sports Challenge Season 1
2014: Sports Challenge Season 2
2015: Baseball and Blockbusters Season 1
2016: Baseball and Blockbusters Season 2
2017: Running the Bases with Nostalgia
2018: Running the Bases w/Nostalgia Season 2
2020: Disney and Disconnect
2021: Heather, Watch the Last Season
2022: Running the Bases w/Nostalgia Season 3
Challenge Lists:
Comedyx52(024) - (7/53)
Horrorx52: 2024 - (6/52)
Cult of Personality: 2024) - (3/53)
Oscar History Challenge 2024 - (1/52)
Honey I Shrunk the Watchlist Challenge 2024 - (8/35)
All Challenges Combined - 179 left
Start of Challenge #'s:
COMEDYx52(024) - (5/53)
HORRORx52: 2024 - (5/52)
Cult Of Personality: 2024 - (1/53)
Oscar History Challenge 2024 - (1/52)
Honey, I Shrunk the Watchlist! Challenge 2024 - (5/35)
Combined - 183 left
May 1st
1. San Francisco Giants @ Boston Red Sox {L}
May 2nd
2. San Francisco Giants @ Boston Red Sox {W}
3. Sixteen Candles (1984)* (Comedy, CoP, Watchlist)
May 3rd
4. San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies {L}
5. Prom Dates (2024)* (Comedy)
May 4th
6. San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies {L}
7. Monterey Bay FC vs Indy Eleven {L}
8. Good Timing with Jo Firestone (2021)* (Watchlist)
May 5th
9. Bay FC vs Chicago Red Stars {L}
9. San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies {L}
May 6th
10. San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies {L}
11. Lisa Frankenstein (2024)* (CoP, Watchlist, Horror)
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
My eleventh Make-Your-Own Challenge
Soccer and Reality
MLS & NWSL Games and Reality TV
*= first time watching
May 1
1. Celebrity Big Brother UK - Ep. 1.11 "Live Eviction"*
2. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 4.12 "What the Girls Did That You've Never Seen Before"
May 2
3. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 4.13 "The Girl Who Walks on Water"
4. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.1 "The Girl with the Twisted Catch Phrase"
5. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.2 "The Girls Become Superheros"
6. Top Chef - Ep. 21.7 "Sausage Race"*
7. Big Brother Canada - Ep. 12.25 *
8. Big Brother Canada - Ep. 12.26 *
May 3
8. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.3 "The Girl Who Needs a Miracle"
9. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.4 "The Girl Who Makes a Disclaimer"
10. Next Level Chef - Ep. 3.15 "Taste of Success"*
May 4
11. San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC*
12. Celebrity Big Brother UK - Ep. 1.12*
May 5
13. Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current*
14. Celebrity Big Brother UK - Ep. 1.13*
May 6
15. Big Brother Canada - Ep. 12.27 *
Soccer and Reality
MLS & NWSL Games and Reality TV
*= first time watching
May 1
1. Celebrity Big Brother UK - Ep. 1.11 "Live Eviction"*
2. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 4.12 "What the Girls Did That You've Never Seen Before"
May 2
3. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 4.13 "The Girl Who Walks on Water"
4. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.1 "The Girl with the Twisted Catch Phrase"
5. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.2 "The Girls Become Superheros"
6. Top Chef - Ep. 21.7 "Sausage Race"*
7. Big Brother Canada - Ep. 12.25 *
8. Big Brother Canada - Ep. 12.26 *
May 3
8. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.3 "The Girl Who Needs a Miracle"
9. America's Next Top Model - Ep. 5.4 "The Girl Who Makes a Disclaimer"
10. Next Level Chef - Ep. 3.15 "Taste of Success"*
May 4
11. San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC*
12. Celebrity Big Brother UK - Ep. 1.12*
May 5
13. Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current*
14. Celebrity Big Brother UK - Ep. 1.13*
May 6
15. Big Brother Canada - Ep. 12.27 *
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
MOVIES BASED ON CLASSIC WORKS OF LITERATURE
MAY 1
1. The Scarlet Letter (1995) At least they had the decency to state "Loosely based on the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne" in the opening credits.
MAY 2
2. Far from the Madding Crowd (2015) Romance drama based on the novel by Thomas Hardy.
MAY 3
3.
MAY 1
1. The Scarlet Letter (1995) At least they had the decency to state "Loosely based on the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne" in the opening credits.
MAY 2
2. Far from the Madding Crowd (2015) Romance drama based on the novel by Thomas Hardy.
MAY 3
3.
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
omike's Kung Fu, Karate, & Commentaries Challenge
Previous challenges:
2011: Special Features / Japanese Movie Challenge (19 items)
2012: American Movies of the 30's, 40's, and 50's Challenge (30 items)
2013: Fantastic Heroes From Comics, Pulps, and Radio Challenge (38 items)
2014: Made In Japan Challenge (44 items)
2015: The Exploring Poverty Row Studios Challenge (50 items)
2016: Made In Japan Challenge Raids Again (40 items, extended 62)
2017: The British Are Coming! Challenge (53 items)
2018: The Long and the Short of It Challenge (5 long, 108 short items)
2019: Asian Film Challenge (25 items)
2020: British Film and TV Challenge (54 items)
2021: Fantasy and Science Fiction Anthology TV Show Challenge (17 items)
2022: Box Set Bonanza Challenge (25 items)
Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**
1. I Will Follow (2010) * 80 min. (US)
AROUND THE WORLD IN 31 DAYS
AROUND THE WORLD IN 31 DAYS
2. 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance/71 Fragmente einer Chronologie des Zufalls (1994) * 99 min. (Austria)
3. Bad Seed/Mauvaise graine (1934) * 76 min. (France)
*First time viewing
