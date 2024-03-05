Re: The Fifteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2024 **List Thread**

Spoiler: 2010 Universal Horror (Total 41 / Didn't track FTVs)

2011 The Many Mini-Marathon Challenge (Total 118 / Didn't track FTVs)

2012 Mill Creek's 50 Classic Musicals Challenge (Total 50 / 47 FTVs)

2013 The Films Of Woody Allen (Total 58 / 10 FTVs)

2014 The Original And It's Remake(s) (Total 68 / 16 FTVs)

2015 The Films Of Rachel McAdams (Minus One) (Total 43 / 18 FTVs)

2016 Catch Up (and keep up) with the shows I missed (Total 46 / 46 FTVs)

2017 The (Almost) Complete Charlie Chan Challenge (Total 44 / 44 FTVs)

2018 Directed by George A. Romero (Total 16 / 0 FTVs) / Frances McDormand Movies (Total 55 / 42 FTVs)

2019 Dick Miller Tribute (Total 102 / Didn't track FTVs)

2020 Back To Nature Challenge (Total 58 / 58 FTVs)

2021 Dollar Tree Challenge (Total 25 / 25 FTVs)

2022 Dollar Tree Challenge 2: Electric Boogaloo (Total 52 / 51 FTVs)

2023 Beverly Garland's Career Part 1: 1949-1959 (Total 114 / Didn't track FTVs)

2024 Beverly Garland's Career Part 2: 1960-? (2024)

Mama Rosa (1950) ?

Strictly Dishonorable (1951)

Hollywood Opening Night Season 2 Episode 6 "Thirty Days" (1952-11-10)

The Web Season 4 Episode 39 "Hurricane Coming" (1954-06-13)

Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 6 "Meet Jo Cathcart" (1954-09-3)

Big Town Season 5 Episode 8 "Hot Car Murder" (1954-11-29)

The Millionaire Season 1 Episode 2 "The Carl Nelson Story" (1955-01-26)

Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 32 "My Name Is Julia Ross" (1955-03-31)

City Detective Season 2 Episode 28 "Man Down, Woman Screaming" (1955-04-26)

Damon Runyon Theater Season 1 Episode 6 "Tobias The Terrible" (1955-05-21)

Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 40 "Thunder On The Hill" (1955-05-26)

The Pepsi-Cola Playhouse Season 2 Episode 37 "Woman In The Mine" (1955-06-12)

Lux Video Theatre Season 5 Episode 46 "The Creaking Gate" (1955-07-07)

Soldiers Of Fortune Season 1 Episode 27 "The Lady And The Lion" (1955-08-05)

Schlitz Playhouse Season 4 Episode 48 "Too Late To Run" (1955-08-05)

Studio 57 "Waterhole" (1955-10-22) Season 2 Episode 8

Navy Log "Family Special" (1955-11-08) Season 1 Episode 8

Frontier "Cattle Drive To Casper" (1955-11-27) Season 1 Episode 9

The Star And The Story Season 2 Episode 9 "A Point Of Honor" (1956-01-07)

Star Stage Season 1 Episode 22 "Killer On Horseback" (1956-02-03)

Front Row Center Season 2 Episode 10 "The Morals Squad" (1956-03-11)

Crusader Season 1 Episode 27 "A Deal In Diamonds" (1956-04-06)

Climax! Season 2 Episode 41 Segment 2 "Throw Away The Cane" (1956-08-02)

Chevron Hall Of Stars "One Way Flight" (1956-08-10)

Climax! Season 2 Episode 48 "The Fog" (1956-09-27)

The Ford Television Theatre Season 5 Episode 4 "Measure Of Faith" (1956-10-24)

Wire Service Season 1 Episode 4 "The Johnny Rath Story" (1956-10-25)

The Go-Getter (1956)

Lux Video Theatre Season 7 Episode 17 "To Have And Have Not" (1957-01-17)

The O. Henry Playhouse Season 1 Episode 1 "The Reformation Of Calliope" (1957-01-23)

Wire Service Season 1 Episode 20 "Profile Of Ellen Gale" (1957-02-25)

Climax! Season 3 Episode 32 "A Taste For Crime" (1957-06-20)

Goodyear Theatre Season 1 Episode 1 "Silhouette Of A Killer" (1957-09-30)

Trackdown Season 2 Episode 25 "Hard Lines" (1959-03-11)

The Millionaire Season 5 Episode 35 "The Louise Benson Story" (1959-05-20)

The Man From Blackhawk Season 1 Episode 1 "Logan's Policy” (1959-10-09)

Blue = First Time View

Red = Rewatch

Bitter Creek

Two Guns And A Badge

State Trooper Season 1 Episode 1 "Rodeo Rough House"

The Steel Jungle

The Twilight Zone Season 1 Episode 13 "The Four Of Us Are Dying"

Perry Mason Season 3 Episode 17 "The Case Of The Mythical Monkeys"

Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre Season 4 Episode 23 "A Small Town That Died"

Riverboat Season 1 Episode 26 "Three Graves"

Danger Man Season 1 Episode 27 "Bury The Dead"

Laramie Season 1 Episode 28 "Saddle And Spur"

Tales Of Wells Fargo Season 4 Episode 34 "Pearl Hart"

Wanted: Dead Or Alive Season 2 Episode 31 "Prison Trail"

Coronado 9 Season 1 Episode 1 "The Widow Of Kill Cove"

Hong Kong Season 1 Episode 4 "Freebooter"

Coronado 9 Season 1 Episode 14 "Remember The Alamo"

Thriller Season 1 Episode 13 "Knock Three-One-Two"

Michael Shayne Season 1 Episode 11 "Murder And The Wanton Bride"

Zane Grey Theatre Season 5 Episode 30 "Jericho"

Dr. Kildare Season 1 Episode 1 "Twenty-Four Hours"

87th Precinct Season 1 Episode 7 "Killer's Payoff"

The Dick Powell Theatre Season 1 Episode 21 "Seeds Of April"

Cain's Hundred Season 1 Episode 29 "The Left Side Of Canada"

2024-01-11

18. Stump The Stars “Yvonne DeCarlo vs. Art Linkletter” (1962-10-15) YouTube

19. Stump The Stars “Hedy Lamarr vs. Ricardo Montalban” (1962-11-19) YouTube

20. Stump The Stars “The Dick Van Dyke Show Cast - Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam” (1962-11-26) YouTube

2024-01-12

21. Stump The Stars “Dan Dailey vs. Janet Blair” (1962-12-31) YouTube

22. Stump The Stars “John Forsythe vs. Barbara Hale” (1963-01-28) YouTube

23. Stump The Stars “Sheila MacRae vs. Gordon MacRae” (1963-02-18) YouTube

24. Stump The Stars “Nina Foch vs. Michael Landon” (1963-02-25) YouTube

25. Stump The Stars “Sir Cedric Hardwicke, Gretchen Wyler, David Wayne, MacDonald Carey” (1963-03-18) YouTube

26. Stump The Stars “E.G. Marshall, Robert Reed, Zina Bethune, Martha Scott” (1963-04-01) YouTube

2024-01-14

36. Stump The Stars “Alice Ghostley, Dane Clark, Bert Lahr, Nanette Fabray” (1963-04-08) YouTube

2024-01-26

65. Stump The Stars “Celeste Holm, Eli Wallach, Joseph Cotten, Patricia Medina” (1963-04-15) YouTube

66. Stump The Stars “Jackie Coogan vs. Frank Gorshin” (1963-05-06) YouTube

67. Stump The Stars “Marilyn Maxwell vs. Dennis Weaver” (1963-05-13) YouTube

68. Stump The Stars “P.T. Boat 109 Cast - Robert Culp, James Gregory, Ty Hardin, Grant Williams” (1963-05-20) YouTube

69. Stump The Stars “Nick Adams vs. Paula Prentiss” (1963-05-27) YouTube

70. Stump The Stars “Operation Bikini Cast - Frankie Avalon, Jim Backus, Tab Hunter, Harvey Lembeck” (1963-06-10) YouTube

71. Stump The Stars “Connie Stevens vs. Allan Sherman” (1963-06-17) YouTube

2024-01-29

79. Stump The Stars “Clint Walker vs. Mamie Van Doren” (1963-07-01) YouTube

80. Stump The Stars “The Cast of 'Perry Mason'” (1963-07-08) YouTube

2024-01-30

81. Stump The Stars “Don Murray vs. Anna Maria Alberghetti” (1963-07-15) YouTube

82. Stump The Stars “Ed Begley vs. Jeanne Crain” (1963-08-19) YouTube

83. Stump The Stars “Julie London vs. Fabian” (1963-08-026) YouTube

84. Stump The Stars “Dean Jones vs. Roger Smith” (1963-09-09) YouTube

Rawhide Season 5 Episode 9 "Incident At Sugar Creek"

Stark Fear

Rawhide Season 5 Episode 21 “Incident Of The Gallows Tree”

Gunsmoke Season 8 Episode 36 “The Odyssey Of Jubal Tanner”

The Fugitive Season 1 Episode 7 “Smoke Screen”

Twice-Told Tales Original Theatrical Trailer

Trailers From Hell “Mick Garris on Twice Told Tales”

TCM Intro

TCM Intro & Outro

Twice-Told Tales

Kraft Suspense Theatre Season 1 Episode 25 "Charlie, He Couldn't Kill A Fly"

Calhoun "Pilot"

The Bing Crosby Show

he Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 2 "Exactly Like Who?"

The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 3 "A Bit Of Fresh Danish"

The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 10 "The Liberated Woman"

The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 11 "Genius At Work"

Clip of Beverly Garland’s appearance on Hollywood Palace

The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 25 "Moonlight Becomes You”

I’ll Bet “Beverly Garland vs. Richard Long - Day 1”

Laredo Season 1 Episode 1 “Lazyfoot, Where Are You?”

My Past "May Make-Your-Own" Challenges:​​​​​​A continuation of last year's attempt to watch all of Beverly Garland’s movies and TV shows that are on YouTube, Internet Archive, tubi or wherever, In chronological order as best as I can. I’m also going to include TCM intros and outros, trailers, Trailers From Hell and whatever else I can find.Quote from last year’s list: “This was fun, but I think I'll stop at this point. I covered everything from the 1950s that is available.Next year I'll watch anything of the missing 50s stuff that might show up between now and then and then start up where I left off at 1960”.1.(1954-02-21) ok.ru2.(1954-09-12) ok.ru3.(1956-02-03) Internet Archive Download4.(1956-03-10) ok.ru5.(1960-01-01) Pluto TV6.(1960-02-27) Amazon7.(1960-03-10) YouTube8.(1960-03-14) ok.ru9.(1960-03-19) YouTube10.(1960-03-29) ok.ru11.(1960-05-09) ok.ru12.(1960-05-14) Dailymotion13.(1960-09-06) YouTube14.(1960-10-19) Dailymotion15.(1960-12-06) YouTube16.(1960-12-13) YouTube17.(1960-12-16) YouTube18.(1961-05-18) YouTube19.(1961-09-08) ok.ru20.(1961-11-06) YouTube21.(1962-02-13) Internet Archive Download22.(1962-05-01) Internet Archive Download23.(1962-11-23) YouTube24.(1962-12-??) YouTube25.(1963-02-22) YouTube26.(1963-05-18) Pluto TV27.(1963-10-29) ok.ru28.(1963) YouTube29.(2013) YouTube30.(2014) YouTube31.(2020) YouTube32.(1963-10-30) ok.ru33.(1964-05-07) YouTube34.(1964) YouTube35.(?) YouTube in 2 parts.36. T(1964-09-21) YouTube37.(1964-09-28) YouTube in 2 Parts38.(1964-11-23) YouTube39.(1964-11-30) YouTube40.(1965-01-16)41.(1965-03-29) YouTube42.(1965-04-12) YouTube43. The Bing Crosby Show Season 1 Episode 28 "Real Estate Venture” (1965-04-19) YouTube in 3 parts44.(1965-09-16) YouTube======================================================================================