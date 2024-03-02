DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
DVDTalks Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge
Why? - Another Challenge? Are you kidding me? No, sadly, I'm serious. I've always had a fascination with Leap Day and time travel, and the theme segues well into the Action/Adventure Challenge held each March.
What? - Any film or TV episode or short that deals with Leap Day or Time Travel in any way is allowed. Even not really time travel things like Groundhog Day and Sliders can count if you want them too. Were pretty liberal in this one. Commentaries or alternate versions are allowed, but otherwise each specific item can only be counted once.
When? - We start at dusk, February 27th 2024, and run until dawn on March 2nd 2024. This now expanded time period encompasses the actual Leap Day, the day of either side which sort of substitute for Leap Day for birthdays and anniversaries on non-leap years, and our normal dusk/sunset and dawn/sunrise bonus hours. Anything you complete during these eighty or so hours can be counted. Obviously, there is potential double Challenge credit with our February Romance/Musical Challenge during the most of our time frame here, or on March 1st/2nd with the Action/Adventure Challenge, and during this entire Challenge with the Academy Award Challenge. Obviously lots of potential for triple Challenge credit, and possibly even quadruple credit.
Quadruple credit during our fourth Quadrennial Challenge?! Someone needs to make this happen.
How? - Watch the items on TV, computer screens, in theaters, on your phones, or through direct neural transmission if you are participating from the future. Everything counts as one. No wild cards. No need for a separate list thread. Just create a post in here for your list. Feel free to spoiler it if its big.
Where? - Don't you mean, "when?" Discuss the Challenge and your viewings in this, the Discussion Thread. Let's just include our lists in this thread. I imagine we'll only have a handful of participants, so a few lists mixed into this thread shouldn't be a problem. Please keep them spoilered if they get too long to reduce clutter.
Who? - Anyone and everyone is invited. In fact, anyone on this planet that watches a Time Travel related item during this time frame, has participated in the Challenge whether they know of our existence or not. However, one is only eligible for prizes if they post a list in this thread.
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/202$
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/202$
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/202$
Theme Days
27th dusk - Romance/Musical/Music Challenge double credit items
28th - travel into the past
29th - time loop/Groundhog Day type stuff (12:01, Source Code, etc), actual Leap Day related items
1st - travel into the future
2nd dawn- Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge double credit items
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
Checklist
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
Older Challenges
First Quadrennial Challenge
Second Quadrennial Challenge
Third Quadrennial Challenge
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
Do we reserve or post our viewings throughout?
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
My list will go in this post...
Re: DVDTalk's Fourth Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge, 2/27/2024 to 3/2/2024
I've been wanting to do this one! Not sure how much I'll get in, but it does only happen once every 4 years!
