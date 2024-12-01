DVD Talk Forum

Can the entire 6 seasons of The Expanse be purchased?

Can the entire 6 seasons of The Expanse be purchased?

   
Old 01-12-24, 01:42 PM
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Coastal SC
Posts: 163
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Can the entire 6 seasons of The Expanse be purchased?
I see some sort of box sets listed on Amazon but which seasons you actually get and if they are a mix of blu ray and regular DVD seems somewhat confusing.
I own it on streaming but Id like to really own some physical version.
What options are out there? I dont even care if its just DVD.
Old 01-12-24, 01:45 PM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,923
Received 805 Likes on 594 Posts
Re: Can the entire 6 seasons of The Expanse be purchased?
Complete series set on Blu:

Amazon Amazon
