Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,346
Received 48 Likes on 31 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 2-
The Holdovers
The Marsh King's Daughter

January 9-
Suitable Flesh

January 16-
The Childe
Ernest & Celestine: A Trip To Gibberitia
Journey To Bethlehem

January 23-
Your Lucky Day

January 30-
Eileen
Silent Night (2023)
Thanksgiving (2023)


February 13-
Afire
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes
Hypnotic
Priscilla*

February 20-
La Syndicaliste

February 27-
Dr. Cheon And The Lost Talisman
Monster (2023)
The Moon (2023)
Next Goal Wins*


March 5-
Lord Of Misrule

March 12-
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Ferrari
Freelance
I.S.S.*
Suzume

March 19-
Lynch/Oz*

March 26-
When Evil Lurks

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,346
Received 48 Likes on 31 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

February 13-
Priscilla

February 27-
Next Goal Wins

March 12-
I.S.S.

March 19-
Lynch/Oz
