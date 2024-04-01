DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
January 2-
The Holdovers
The Marsh King's Daughter
January 9-
Suitable Flesh
January 16-
The Childe
Ernest & Celestine: A Trip To Gibberitia
Journey To Bethlehem
January 23-
Your Lucky Day
January 30-
Eileen
Silent Night (2023)
Thanksgiving (2023)
February 13-
Afire
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes
Hypnotic
Priscilla*
February 20-
La Syndicaliste
February 27-
Dr. Cheon And The Lost Talisman
Monster (2023)
The Moon (2023)
Next Goal Wins*
March 5-
Lord Of Misrule
March 12-
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Ferrari
Freelance
I.S.S.*
Suzume
March 19-
Lynch/Oz*
March 26-
When Evil Lurks
