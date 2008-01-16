The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: January 2024 (Resolve to Watch Your Stuff!)
The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: January 2024 (Resolve to Watch Your Stuff!)
Are you still working your way through the 4K discs purchased during the holidays...from 3 years ago? Do you have a pile of BDs that remain unwatched? A shelf of DVDs you've yet to see? Or would you admit to owning a box of dust-covered VHS tapes that you never got around to checking out? Maybe you've gone digital but have content you've bought, yet never started. If the answer to any of these questions is yes (and of course that's the case), then this thread is the place for you. It's a
support group spot where you can track your progress in trying to eliminate those unwatched films or television shows in your collection.
Here's the instructions, courtesy of the former Mister Peepers, (now known as The Man with the Golden Doujinshi), who chaired these unwatched threads for several years:
That's all there is to it. Mister Peepers also created an optional checklist, providing folks with a creative approach to tackling the unwatched pile:
And should you want to go back and check your progress from a previous month..
Now what are you waiting for? Get to watchin'!
Now what are you waiting for? Get to watchin'!
Re: The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: January 2024 (Resolve to Watch Your Stuff!)
My 2024 Goals:
Movies/Shows Watched in January: 1
The Walking Dead: Season 9 (BD)
TV Shows in Progress (Won't count until complete):
New Movies/Shows Bought in January:
January Net Change: -1
2024 Net Change: -1
Total Net Change (Since Sept. '07): +1,202
Total BDs to Watch: 20
My Personal Unwatched Pile Statistics
- To watch more than I buy in all 12 months. My record is 11 of 12 months. I always seem to have a bad month (or two). Maybe this is the year!
- To finish my goal of watching every unwatched BD.
Movies/Shows Watched in January: 1
The Walking Dead: Season 9 (BD)
TV Shows in Progress (Won't count until complete):
New Movies/Shows Bought in January:
January Net Change: -1
2024 Net Change: -1
Total Net Change (Since Sept. '07): +1,202
Total BDs to Watch: 20
My Personal Unwatched Pile Statistics
Re: The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: January 2024 (Resolve to Watch Your Stuff!)
DVDs/BDs To Watch (as of 1/01/24): 399
Movies to Watch
Age of Adaline (BD)
Cairo
Captain Marvel (4K)
Deep Blue Sea 2 (Digital BD)
Deep Blue Sea 3 (Digital 4K)
Die Hard with a Vengeance (BD) (gift)
Dirty Dancing (gift)
Friday the 13th Uncut (Digital)
Halloween (2007) (Digital BD)
Halloween III: Season of the Witch (BD)
Heaven is for Real (BD)
Iron Man 3 (BD)
John Wick (4K)
John Wick Chapter 2 (BD)
John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum (BD)
Justice League (BD)
Lake Placid II(BD)
Last Days of Pompeii, The
Last Voyage of the Demeter, The(BD)
Legend of La Llorna, The (Digital)
Leprechaun: Origins(Digital)
Lethal Weapon 4
Murders in the Rue Morgue: The Bela Lugosi Collection (gift)
*
Oppenheimer (4K) (gift)
Predator, The(BD)
Prophecy, The (BD)
*Prophecy, The: Uprising (Digital)
*Puppet Master 7: Axis of Evil
*Retro Puppet Master
Rocky III (Heavyweight Collection) (BD)
Rocky IV (Heavyweight Collection) (BD)
*Rocky V (Heavyweight Collection) (BD)
*Rocky Balboa (Heavyweight Collection) (BD)
*Scream of Fear (Hammer Film Collection 5 Movie Pack)
Secondhand Lions (BD)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (4K)
Stargate Origins: Catherine (Digital)
*Stop Me Before I Kill (Hammer Film Collection 5 Movie Pack)
Tarzan and the Valley of Gold
Tarzan and the Jungle Boy
Zombieland Double Tap (4K)
TV to Watch:
*24: Season 3
*24: Season 4
*24: Season 5
*24: Season 6
*24: Redemption
*24: Season 7
*24: Season 8
*24: Live Another Day
*Alias: Season 4
*Alias: Season 5
All Creatures Great & Small: Series 4
All Creatures Great & Small: Series 5
All Creatures Great and Small: Series 6
All Creatures Great and Small: Series 7
Ancient Aliens: Season 5: Vol 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 6: Vol 1
Ancient Aliens: Season 6: Vol 2 (gift)
Ancient Aliens: Season 8
Ancient Aliens: Season 9
Ancient Aliens: Season 10: Vol. 1
Ancient Aliens: Season 10: Vol. 2
Arrow: Season 1 (BD)
Arrow: Season 2 (BD)
Arrow: Season 3 (BD)
Arrow: Season 4 (BD)
Arrow: Season 5 (BD)
Arrow: Season 6 (BD)
Arrow: Season 8 (BD)
Beauty and the Beast: Season 1
Beauty and the Beast: Season 2
Beauty and the Beast: Season 3
The Big Bang Theory: Season 1 (gift)
The Big Bang Theory: Season 2 (gift)
The Big Bang Theory: Season 3
The Big Bang Theory: Season 4
The Big Bang Theory: Season 5
Black Sails: Season 1 (BD)
Black Sails: Season 2 (BD)
Black Sails: Season 3 (BD)
Black Sails: Season 4 (BD)
Body of Proof: Season 1
Bones: Season 1
Bones: Season 2
Bones: Season 3
Bones: Season 4
Bones: Season 5
Bones: Season 6
Bones: Season 7
Bones: Season 8
Bones: Season 9
Broadchurch: Season 1
Broadchurch: Season 2
Castle: Season 1
Castle: Season 2
Chuck: Season 1 (gift)
Chuck: Season 2
Chuck: Season 3
Chuck: Season 4
Chuck: Season 5
Criminal Minds: Season 1
Criminal Minds: Season 2
Criminal Minds: Season 3
Criminal Minds: Season 4
Criminal Minds: Season 5
Criminal Minds: Season 7
Criminal Minds: Season 8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigators: Season 1
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: Season 2
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: Season 3
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: Season 4
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: Season 5
CSI: NY: Season 1
CSI: NY: Season 2
CSI: NY: Season 3
CSI: NY: Season 4
CSI: NY: Season 5
CSI: NY: Season 6
CSI: NY: Season 7
DCs Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1 (BD)
Defiance: Season 1 (BD)
Doc Martin: Series 1
*Doc Martin: Series 2
*Doc Martin: Series 3
*Doc Martin: Series 4
*Doc Martin: Series 5
*Doc Martin: Series 6
Doctor Who: Series 6: Part 1
Doctor Who: Series 6: Part 2
Doctor Who: Series 7: Part 1
Doctor Who: Series 7: Part 2
*Doctor Who: Series 10: Part 1 (BD)
*Doctor Who: Series 10: Part 2 (BD)
*Doctor Who: Series 11(BD)
*Doctor Who: Flux: Series 13: (BD)
*Doctor Who: The Husbands of River Song (BD) (gift)
Doctor Who: The Time of the Doctor
*Doctor Who Christmas Special: The Doctor, The Widow and the Wardrobe (BD)
Doctor Who Christmas Special: The Snowmen (BD)
Doctor Who Christmas Special: Last Christmas (BD)
Doctor Who Christmas Special: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (BD)
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BD)
Doctor Who Christmas Special: A Christmas Carol (BD)
*Doctor Who: Planet of the Spiders (Story 74)
*Doctor Who: Robot (Story 75)
*Doctor Who: The Ark in Space (Story 76)
*Doctor Who: The Sontaran Experiment (Story 77)
*Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks (Story 78)
*Doctor Who: Revenge of the Cybermen (Story 79)
*Doctor Who: Planet of Evil (Story 81)
*Doctor Who: The Pyramids of Mars (Story 82)
*Doctor Who: The Android Invasion (Story 83)
*Doctor Who: The Brain of Morbius (Story 84)
*Doctor Who: The Seeds of Doom (Story 85)
*Doctor Who: The Masque of Mandragora (Story 86)
*Doctor Who: The Hand of Fear (Story 87)
*Doctor Who: The Deadly Assassin (Story 88)
*Doctor Who: The Face of Evil (Story 89)
*Doctor Who: The Robots of Death (Story 90)
*Doctor Who: The Talons of Weng-Chiang (Story 91)
*Doctor Who: Horror of Fang Rock (Story 92)
*Doctor Who: The Invisible Enemy (Story 93)
*Doctor Who: Image of the Fendahl (Story 94)
*Doctor Who: The Sun Makers (Story 95)
*Doctor Who: Underworld (Story 96)
*Doctor Who: The Invasion of Time (Story 97)
*Doctor Who: The Ribos Operation The Key to Time: Part 1 (Story 98)
*Doctor Who: The Pirate Planet The Key to Time: Part 2 (Story 99)
*Doctor Who: The Stones of Blood The Key to Time: Part 3 (Story 100)
*Doctor Who: The Androids of Tara The Key to Time: Part 4 (Story 101)
*Doctor Who: The Power of Kroll The Key to Time: Part 5 (Story 102)
*Doctor Who: The Armageddon Factor The Key to Time: Part 6 (Story 103)
*Doctor Who: Destiny of the Daleks (Story 104)
*Doctor Who: City of Death (Story 105)
*Doctor Who: The Creature From the Pit (Story 106)
*Doctor Who: Nightmare of Eden (Story 107)
*Doctor Who: The Horns of Nimon (Story 108)
*Doctor Who: Shada (Story 109)
*Doctor Who: The Leisure Hive (Story 110)
*Doctor Who: Meglos (Story 111)
*Doctor Who: Full Circle: The E-Space Trilogy (Story 112)
*Doctor Who: State of Decay: The E-Space Trilogy (Story 113)
*Doctor Who: Warriors Gate: The E-Space Trilogy (Story 114)
*Doctor Who: The Keeper of Traken (Story 115)
*Doctor Who: Logopolis (Story 116)
*Doctor Who: Castrovalva (Story 117)
*Doctor Who: Four to Doomsday (Story 118)
*Doctor Who: Kinda (Story 119)
*Doctor Who: The Visitation (story 120)
*Doctor Who: Black Orchid (Story 121)
*Doctor Who: Earthshock (Story 122)
*Doctor Who: Time-Flight (Story 123)
*Doctor Who: Arc of Infinity (Story 124)
*Doctor Who: Snakedance (Story 125)
*Doctor Who: Mawdryn Undead The Black Guardian Trilogy: Part 1 (Story 126
*Doctor Who: Terminus The Black Guardian Trilogy: Part 2 (Story 127)
*Doctor Who: Enlightenment The Black Guardian Trilogy: Part 3 (Story 128)
*Doctor Who: The Kings Demons (Story 129)
*Doctor Who: The Five Doctors (Story 130)
*Doctor Who: Warriors of the Deep (Story 131)
*Doctor Who: The Awakening (Story 132)
*Doctor Who: Frontios (Story 133)
*Doctor Who: Planet of Fire (Story 134)
*Doctor Who: Resurrection of the Daleks (Story 134)
*Doctor Who: The Caves of Androzani (Story 136)
*Doctor Who: The Twin Dilemma (Story 137)
*Doctor Who: Attack of the Cybermen (Story 138)
*Doctor Who: Vengeance on Varos (Story 139)
*Doctor Who: Mark of the Rani (Story 140)
*Doctor Who: Timelash (Story 142)
*Doctor Who: Revelation of the Daleks (Story 143)
*Doctor Who: The Mysterious Planet The Trial of a Time Lord: Part 1 (Story 144)
*Doctor Who: Mindwarp The Trial of a Time Lord: Part 2 (Story 145)
*Doctor Who: Terror of the Vervoids The Trial of a Time Lord: Part 3 (Story 146)
*Doctor Who: The Ultimate Foe The Trial of a Time Lord: Part 4 (Story 147)
*Doctor Who: Time and the Rani (Story 148)
*Doctor Who: Paradise Towers (Story 149)
*Doctor Who: Delta and the Bannerman (Story 150)
*Doctor Who: Dragonfire (Story 151)
*Doctor Who: Remembrance of the Daleks (Story 152)
*Doctor Who: Silver Nemesis (Story 154)
*Doctor Who: The Greatest Show in the Galaxy (Story 155)
*Doctor Who: Ghost Light (Story 157)
*Doctor Who: Survival (Story 159)
*Doctor Who: Scream of the Shalka
*Due South: Season 1
*Due South: Season 2
*Due South: Season 3
Eureka: Season 1
Eureka: Season 2
Eureka: Season 3.0
Eureka: Season 3.5
Eureka: Season 4.0
Eureka: Season 4.5
Eureka: Season 5
Farscape: Season 2: Collection 1
Farscape: Season 2: Collection 2
Farscape: Season 2: Collection 3
Farscape: Season 3: Collection 2
Farscape: Season 4: Collection 1
Farscape: Season 4: Collection 2
Farscape: Season 4: Collection 3
Flash, The: Season 1 (BD)
Flash, The: Season 2 (BD)
Flash Gordon: The Complete Series
*Friday the 13th the Series: Season 1
*Friday the 13th the Series: Season 2
*Friday the 13th the Series: The Final Season
Fringe: Season 1 (BD)
Fringe: Season 2 (BD)
Fringe: Season 3 (BD)
Fringe: Season 4 (BD)
Fringe: Season 5 (BD)
Glee: The Complete First Season
Grimm: Season 1 (BD) (gift)
Grimm: Season 2 (BD)
Grimm: Season 3 (BD)
Grimm: Season 4 (BD)
Hawaii Five-0: Season 1
Hawaii Five-0: Season 2
Here Come the Brides: Season 1
Here Come the Brides: Season 2
Highlander: Season 1
Highlander: Season 1 (BD)
Highlander: Season 2
Highlander: Season 2 (BD)
Highlander: Season 3
Highlander: Season 3 (BD)
Highlander: Season 4
How I Met Your Mother: Season 1
How I Met Your Mother: Season 2
How I Met Your Mother: Season 3
How I Met Your Mother: Season 4
How I Met Your Mother: Season 5
Human Target: Season 1 (gift)
*Jonny Quest: The Real Adventures: Season 1: Volume 1
The Invisible Man: Season 1
Krypton: Season 2 (BD) (10/1/20)
La Femme Nikita: Season 1
La Femme Nikita: Season 2
La Femme Nikita: Season 3
Lois & Clark: Season 1
Lois & Clark: Season 2
Lois & Clark: Season 3
Lois & Clark: Season 4
Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 1 (BD)
Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 2 (BD)
The Mentalist: Season 1
The Mentalist: Season 2
The Mentalist: Season 3
The Mentalist: Season 4
The Mentalist: Season 5 (gift)
Merlin: Season 1
Merlin: Season 2
Merlin: Season 3
Merlin: Season 4
The Muppet Show: Season 1
The Muppet Show: Season 2
The Muppet Show: Season 3
The Musketeers: Season 2 (BD)
The Musketeers: Season 3 (BD)
NCIS: Season 1
NCIS: Season 2
NCIS: Season 3
NCIS: Season 4
NCIS: Season 6
NCIS: Season 7
NCIS: Season 8
NCIS: Season 9
NCIS: Season 10 (12/29/20)
Northern Exposure: Season 1
Northern Exposure: Season 2
Northern Exposure: Season 3
Northern Exposure: Season 4
Northern Exposure: Season 5
Northern Exposure: Season 6
Nostradamus Effect: Season 1
Numb3rs: Season 1
Numb3rs: Season 2
Numb3rs: Season 3
Numb3rs: Season 4
Numb3rs: Season 5
Numb3rs: Season 6
Originals, The: Season 2
Originals: The: Season 3
Originals, The: Season 5
Outlander: Season 1: Vol 2 (BD)
Outlander: Season 2 (BD) (gift)
*Outlander: Season 3 (BD)
*Outlander: Season 4 (BD)
*Outlander: Season 5 (BD)
Star Trek: Picard: Season 2 (BD) (gift)
Poldark: Series 1
Primeval: Volume 3
*Primeval New World: Complete Series
Rizzoli & Isles: Season 1
*Robin of Sherwood: Set 1
*Robin of Sherwood: Set 2
Sanctuary: Season 4 (BD)
The Sarah Jane Adventures: Season 1 (gift)
*The Sarah Jane Adventures: Season 2
*The Sarah Jane Adventures: Season 3
*The Sarah Jane Adventures: Season 4
*The Sarah Jane Adventures: Season 5
SeaQuest DSV: Season 1
SeaQuest DSV: Season 2
Sherlock: Season 4 (BD)
Sleepy Hollow: Season 1 (BD)
Sleepy Hollow: Season 2 (BD)
Sleepy Hollow: Season 3
Smallville: Season 10
Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion
Stargate: Atlantis: Season 1
Stargate: Atlantis: Season 2
Stargate: Atlantis: Season 3
Stargate: Atlantis: Season 4
Stargate: Atlantis: Season 5
Supergirl: Season 1 (BD)
Supernatural: Season 6
Supernatural: Season 7
Supernatural: Season 8 (BD)
*Swamp Thing: The Series: Volume 1
*Swamp Thing: The Series: Volume 2
*Swamp Thing: The Series: Volume 3
Tarzan: Season 1: Vol. 1
Tarzan: Season 1: Vol. 2
Teen Wolf: Season 1
Teen Wolf: Season 2
Teen Wolf: Season 3: Part 1 (gift)
Teen Wolf: Season 3: Part 2 (gift)
Teen Wolf: Season 4
Teen Wolf: Season 5: Part 1
Teen Wolf: Season 5: Part 2
Teen Wolf: Season 6: Part 1 (gift)
Teen Wolf: Season 6: Part 2 (gift)
True Blood: Season 4 (BD)
The Tudors: Season 1
The Tudors: Season 2
The Tudors: Season 3
The Universe: Season 1 (BD)
The Universe: Season 2 (BD)
The Universe: Season 3 (BD)
The Universe: Season 4 (BD)
The Universe: Season 5 (BD)
The Universe: Ancient Mysteries Solved: Season 7 (BD)
Vampire Diaries,The: Season 1
Vampire Diaries, The: Season 4 (BD)
The Walking Dead: Season 1 (BD)
The Walking Dead: Season 2 (BD)
The Walking Dead: Season 3 (BD)
Warehouse 13: Season 3
Warehouse 13: Season 4 (gift)
*X-Men: Legend of Wolverine
Young Justice: Season 1
TV Documentaries/Miniseries/Movies to Watch
Charming Christmas
Christmas in Evergreen (1/13/21)
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2/3/21)
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2/9/21)
Christmas Lodge
Critters Attack!
*Doc Martin: The Movies: Doc Martin
*Doc Martin: The Movies: Doc Martin and the Legend of the Cloutie
*Doctor Who: Planet of the Dead (The Complete Specials) (BD)
Doctor Who: The Next Doctor
*Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Christmas (BD)
The Fly Collection Disc of Horrors (The Fly Collection)
Harry Connick Jr: Only You in Concert
Its the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (BD)
Love, Romance & Chocolate (2/9/21)
North and South: Book 1: North and South (The Complete Collection)
North and South: Book 2: Love and War (The Complete Collection)
North and South: Book 3: Heaven and Hell (The Complete Collection)
Roots: The Next Generation
Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (BD)
Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens (BD)
New DVDs/BDs/Digital Bought (or received as gifts): 4
01.
DVDs/BDs/Digital Watched:
01. *Oppenheimer (4K) (gift) (1/1/24)
In Progress:
01. 24: Season 3 (12/24)
02. Alias: Season 4 (0/24)
Checklist
--- Title from your favorite genre (out of what's in your pile):
--- Title from your least favorite genre (out of what's in your pile):
--- Title with a favorite actor (out of what's in your pile):
--- Title with a loathed actor (out of what's in your pile):
--- Special feature:
--- Commentary track:
-O- Title from the hardest to reach part of your collection: N/A
--- Movie title starting with ABC:
--- Movie title starting with DEF:
--- Movie title starting with GHI:
--- Movie title starting with JKLM:
--- Movie title starting with NOP:
--- Movie title starting with QRS:
--- Movie title starting with TUV:
--- Movie title starting with WXYZ:
--- First item alphabetically:
--- Last item alphabetically:
--- Oldest title (as in year made):
--- Oldest title in pile (as in it's been in the unwatched pile the longest as of last month):
--- Newest title (as in year made):
--- Newest title in pile (as in it's been in the unwatched pile the shortest as of last month):
--- Finish a season of a TV series:
--- Watch a TV Miniseries / TV Movie / Documentary:
--- Pick an item at random. Make sure those crappy ones get an equal chance to get picked:
--- Have a friend/spouse/child/dog/fish pick an item for you. No helping:
January 2024 Net Change: -1
Total Net Change (since 01/01/21): -119
Movies to Watch
January 2024 Net Change: -1
Total Net Change (since 01/01/21): -119
Re: The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: January 2024 (Resolve to Watch Your Stuff!)
DVD's / BD's to Watch (as of 12/31/23): 3.926
DVD's / BD's Watched: 1
01. Bates Motel: Season One (2013)
New DVD's / BD's Purchased: 0
January Net Change: -1
Total Net Change (since 11/30/09): +2,813
