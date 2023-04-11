Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2024 Horror Challenge
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Somewhere Hot Scoville Units: 9,999,999 Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Posts: 12,257
Received 800 Likes on 314 Posts
Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2024 Horror Challenge
A sampling of suggestions taken from OHMC 19. As always, apologies if any were overlooked.
A couple of possible themes ideas, although one might be too broad or overlap too much with past ones and the other might be too opaque (and I might have even suggested it before).
One would be utilities, so that would be movies that take place in a utility or have a major plot point concerning one. We had at least two qualifying titles among our subset this year. It could be blackouts, power plants, sewers, water treatment, gas service, etc.
The other would be a not-quite horror or is-it horror theme. There are a slew of films that are very borderline horror, have horror elements, or are even sort of widely considered horror but not labeled as horror on IMDB. We've even used some examples as subset films in the past. But the ideal situation would be to have something borderline or unconventional picked and have that person argue for why the movie should or shouldn't be horror. For instance, until last year when brought up here, I never would have considered Hitchcock's Rebecca to be horror. I brought up things like Basic Instinct and Terminator earlier in the thread. Copycat is about a serial killer but not labeled horror. For that matter, Seven and Silence of the Lambs aren't labeled horror on IMDB. Jaws isn't either. Some people say Return to Oz was frightening and traumatizing. Is it horror or horror for children? Are comedies like Arsenic and Old Lace and I Married a Witch horror, too? The theme could be paired with something like mass marathon to give people an out if they didn't want to participate in the exercise. It might encourage more discussion, though. If the concern is not having a list to go by, I could assemble something, but what's nice is it gives people some latitude.
One would be utilities, so that would be movies that take place in a utility or have a major plot point concerning one. We had at least two qualifying titles among our subset this year. It could be blackouts, power plants, sewers, water treatment, gas service, etc.
The other would be a not-quite horror or is-it horror theme. There are a slew of films that are very borderline horror, have horror elements, or are even sort of widely considered horror but not labeled as horror on IMDB. We've even used some examples as subset films in the past. But the ideal situation would be to have something borderline or unconventional picked and have that person argue for why the movie should or shouldn't be horror. For instance, until last year when brought up here, I never would have considered Hitchcock's Rebecca to be horror. I brought up things like Basic Instinct and Terminator earlier in the thread. Copycat is about a serial killer but not labeled horror. For that matter, Seven and Silence of the Lambs aren't labeled horror on IMDB. Jaws isn't either. Some people say Return to Oz was frightening and traumatizing. Is it horror or horror for children? Are comedies like Arsenic and Old Lace and I Married a Witch horror, too? The theme could be paired with something like mass marathon to give people an out if they didn't want to participate in the exercise. It might encourage more discussion, though. If the concern is not having a list to go by, I could assemble something, but what's nice is it gives people some latitude.
This might be too narrow for a theme (or we might have already done something similar), but there is certainly a big rise in films that are basically fully screen based. Not sure if that's the best way of putting it. I'm talking films like Spree, Host, or Deadstream where what you're primarily seeing is a computer or app screen, sometimes even with chat. It's definitely a growing subgenre among found footage films.
Another trope for possible future theme night or checklist might be marriage proposals...
https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...ef_=kw_ref_gnr
https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...ef_=kw_ref_gnr
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2024 Horror Challenge
Theme Night (or Checklist) Suggestions:
Dance Horror
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls083847055/
https://www.listchallenges.com/15-ho...s-dance-scenes
Obsession in Horror
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls043081446/
https://movieslist.best/list/horror-...out-obsession/
Statues/Artwork/Jewlery
https://www.ranker.com/list/horror-f...art/orrin-grey
Dance Horror
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls083847055/
https://www.listchallenges.com/15-ho...s-dance-scenes
Obsession in Horror
https://www.imdb.com/list/ls043081446/
https://movieslist.best/list/horror-...out-obsession/
Statues/Artwork/Jewlery
https://www.ranker.com/list/horror-f...art/orrin-grey
#3
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Feb 2006
Posts: 1,217
Received 107 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2024 Horror Challenge
Student bodies.. high school horror, graduation, parties, lockins
Checklist item: Aerial view of cars driving.. like the shining
A film where a Picture is taken, to.show the before horror madness. Like Descent were picture is taken before and freezes or hell house llc.
Fake documentary i.e Hell House
Checklist item: Aerial view of cars driving.. like the shining
A film where a Picture is taken, to.show the before horror madness. Like Descent were picture is taken before and freezes or hell house llc.
Fake documentary i.e Hell House
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2024 Horror Challenge
Check list suggestion; and an effort to encourage less commercial or more celebrated films / culture.
--- Movie submitted to a film festival:
Here are some links to support:
The 5 Best Horror Film Festivals to Submit Your Film To in 2023 (filmnet.io)
The Best Horror Festivals in the World 2021 (dreadcentral.com)
--- Movie submitted to a film festival:
Here are some links to support:
The 5 Best Horror Film Festivals to Submit Your Film To in 2023 (filmnet.io)
The Best Horror Festivals in the World 2021 (dreadcentral.com)
#6
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2024 Horror Challenge
Checklist Suggestions
Makeup Effects: I recommend changing the 'Makeup Effects Artists' label to 'Visual Effects' to be more inclusive of set design, computer generated, etc when there is merit for it (to be honest there's a lot of strange variety in visual arts I don't understand - concept art, hair design, etc etc).
Cruise Ship: I recommend changing 'Takes place on a cruise ship' to a general 'Takes place on water' since that would be more inclusive; I watched two films in Venice with gondolas but cruise ship horror film might be too elusive.
Actors
--- Lionel Atwill - (18 titles including House of Frankenstein, Doctor X, Mark of the Vampire, Vampire Bat, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Lionel Atwill (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Derek Mears - (29 titles including Cursed, Friday the 13th remake, Hills Have Eyes 2, Hatchet 3, Haunted Mansion, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Derek Mears (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Willem Dafoe - (19 titles, including upcoming Beetlejuice 2 & Robert Eggers' Nosferatu) - Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Willem Dafoe (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Patrick Wilson - (15 titles including upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites) - Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Patrick Wilson (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Nicholas Cage - (15 titles including Willie's Wonderlang, Many, Color Out of Space, and the upcoming Oz Perkins' Long Legs) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Nicolas Cage (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Watch a Franchise Anchor in a Film Outside the Franchise [i.e. Robert Englund not in Nightmare on Elm Street] - 15 Best Horror Movie Franchises, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes (collider.com)
Writer
--- Gary Dauberman (25 titles including The Nun, It 2, and upcoming Salem's Lot) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Gary Dauberman (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Marcus Dunstan (28 titles including Saw 4-7, Collection, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Marcus Dunstan (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Director
--- Renny Harlin (13 titles including NOES 4, Exorcist: Beginning, and upcoming The Strangers: Chapters 1-3) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Renny Harlin (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- The Adams Family (9 titles including Hellbender, Deeper You Dig, Where the Devil Roams, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Toby Poser (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb | Their Family Movie Nights Can Get a Little Bloody - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
Special Effects
--- Daniel Carrasco (28 titles including It, Hereditary, Pope's Exorcist, Evil Dead Rise, Renfeld, Boogeyman, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Daniel Carrasco (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Joe Colwell (29 titles including Army of the Dead, Conjuring 2, Species, Blade 2, Slither, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Joe Colwell (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Producer
--- Head Gear Films (36+ titles including Talk to Me, I See You, Elevator Game, Cargo, In Fabric, Flux Gourmet, etc) [Link 1, across genre] With Head Gear Films (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb / [Link 2] Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Phil Hunt (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Crowd Source Funding (Many titles including A Girl Walks Home Along at Night, Wyrmwood, Wolfcop, Deathgasm, Gehenna, The Editor, Sharknado 2, etc etc) - [Link 1, most funded Kickstarter Horror Movies] https://www.kickstarter.com/discover...rt=most_funded | [Link 2, IndieGoGo funded horror cinema] https://www.indiegogo.com/campaign_c...diegogo-horror
--- Tony Tenser (15 titles including Repulsion, Witchfinder General, Creeping Flesh, Frightmare, Blood Beast Terror, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Tony Tenser (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Composer
--- Alexander Taylor (28 titles including Hunter's Moon, Mutilator 2, Bad Girl Boogey, Dreamcatcher, Isolation, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Alexander Taylor (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Makeup Effects: I recommend changing the 'Makeup Effects Artists' label to 'Visual Effects' to be more inclusive of set design, computer generated, etc when there is merit for it (to be honest there's a lot of strange variety in visual arts I don't understand - concept art, hair design, etc etc).
Cruise Ship: I recommend changing 'Takes place on a cruise ship' to a general 'Takes place on water' since that would be more inclusive; I watched two films in Venice with gondolas but cruise ship horror film might be too elusive.
Actors
--- Lionel Atwill - (18 titles including House of Frankenstein, Doctor X, Mark of the Vampire, Vampire Bat, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Lionel Atwill (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Derek Mears - (29 titles including Cursed, Friday the 13th remake, Hills Have Eyes 2, Hatchet 3, Haunted Mansion, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Derek Mears (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Willem Dafoe - (19 titles, including upcoming Beetlejuice 2 & Robert Eggers' Nosferatu) - Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Willem Dafoe (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Patrick Wilson - (15 titles including upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites) - Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Patrick Wilson (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Nicholas Cage - (15 titles including Willie's Wonderlang, Many, Color Out of Space, and the upcoming Oz Perkins' Long Legs) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Nicolas Cage (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Watch a Franchise Anchor in a Film Outside the Franchise [i.e. Robert Englund not in Nightmare on Elm Street] - 15 Best Horror Movie Franchises, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes (collider.com)
Writer
--- Gary Dauberman (25 titles including The Nun, It 2, and upcoming Salem's Lot) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Gary Dauberman (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Marcus Dunstan (28 titles including Saw 4-7, Collection, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Marcus Dunstan (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Director
--- Renny Harlin (13 titles including NOES 4, Exorcist: Beginning, and upcoming The Strangers: Chapters 1-3) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series, Horror, with Renny Harlin (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- The Adams Family (9 titles including Hellbender, Deeper You Dig, Where the Devil Roams, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Toby Poser (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb | Their Family Movie Nights Can Get a Little Bloody - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
Special Effects
--- Daniel Carrasco (28 titles including It, Hereditary, Pope's Exorcist, Evil Dead Rise, Renfeld, Boogeyman, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Daniel Carrasco (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Joe Colwell (29 titles including Army of the Dead, Conjuring 2, Species, Blade 2, Slither, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Joe Colwell (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Producer
--- Head Gear Films (36+ titles including Talk to Me, I See You, Elevator Game, Cargo, In Fabric, Flux Gourmet, etc) [Link 1, across genre] With Head Gear Films (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb / [Link 2] Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Phil Hunt (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
--- Crowd Source Funding (Many titles including A Girl Walks Home Along at Night, Wyrmwood, Wolfcop, Deathgasm, Gehenna, The Editor, Sharknado 2, etc etc) - [Link 1, most funded Kickstarter Horror Movies] https://www.kickstarter.com/discover...rt=most_funded | [Link 2, IndieGoGo funded horror cinema] https://www.indiegogo.com/campaign_c...diegogo-horror
--- Tony Tenser (15 titles including Repulsion, Witchfinder General, Creeping Flesh, Frightmare, Blood Beast Terror, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Tony Tenser (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Composer
--- Alexander Taylor (28 titles including Hunter's Moon, Mutilator 2, Bad Girl Boogey, Dreamcatcher, Isolation, etc) Feature Film/TV Movie/TV Series/TV Mini-Series, Horror, with Alexander Taylor (Sorted by Popularity Ascending) - IMDb
Last edited by Undeadcow; 11-06-23 at 04:02 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off