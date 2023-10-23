The 13th Annual November Comedy Challenge *List Thread* Nov 1-30, 2023
The 13th Annual November Comedy Challenge *List Thread* Nov 1-30, 2023
Rules
2022's discussion thread
2022's list thread
2021's discussion thread
2021's list thread
2020's discussion thread
2020's list thread
2019's discussion thread
2019's list thread
2018's discussion thread
2018's list thread
2017's discussion thread
2017's list thread
2016's discussion thread
2016's list thread
2015's discussion thread
2015's list thread
2014's discussion thread
2014's list thread
2013's discussion thread
2013's list thread
2012's discussion thread
2012's list thread
2011's discussion thread
2011's list thread
| Challenge starts at dusk October 31 and ends November 30 |
| Discussion Thread |
This Challenge overlaps with two well-established Challenges - October's Horror Challenge and the November-December Holiday Challenge. During the overlapping days, you can receive "double credit" by listing any qualifying items watched for those other two Challenges on your Comedy Challenge list.
It should be self-evident what titles qualify, but if you have questions about something you've never seen, check out its genre classification on IMDB, Allmovie, or metacritic, or ask about it in the discussion thread. Live events (stand-up acts, plays, TV show tapings, etc.) and audio performances (comedy albums, old-time radio shows) can also be listed.
Post your list in this thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.
You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. However, the preferred method is, as with the Holiday Challenge, any title watched, no matter how long or how short, counts as one list item. This should make it easier to record qualifying items on both lists if you participate in both Challenges.
Re: The 13th Annual November Comedy Challenge *List Thread* Nov 1-30, 2023
Re: The 13th Annual November Comedy Challenge *List Thread* Nov 1-30, 2023
