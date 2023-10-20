Help ID'ing 80s movie about juvenile detention

The scene I vividly remember is when the kids are playing dodgeball, and when the detention center bully turns to try and dodge the ball his face hits a concrete pillar and he breaks his nose and his face is bloody, and holding his hands up to his face he says, "I think I broke my nose". Also, I am pretty sure the main character is wrongfully accused of a theft at the beginning of the movie.